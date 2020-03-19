ITSM Market Size 2019 | Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2023

IT service management (ITSM) refers to the entirety of activities – directed by policies, organized and structured in processes and supporting procedures – that are performed by an organization to design, plan, deliver, operate and control information technology (IT) services offered to customers. It is thus concerned with the implementation of IT services that meet customers’ needs, and it is performed by the IT service provider through an appropriate mix of people, process and information technology.

Differing from more technology-oriented IT management approaches like network management and IT systems management, IT service management is characterized by adopting a process approach towards management, focusing on customer needs and IT services for customers rather than IT systems, and stressing continual improvement.

Over the next five years, it is projected that ITSM will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of ITSM market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Servicenow

Cherwell Software

HPE

Citrix Systems

Axios Systems

IBM

Heat Software

Hornbill

To calculate the market size, it is considered value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Service portfolio management

Configuration and change management

Operations and performance management

Dashboard, reporting, and analytics

Segmentation by application:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare and life sciences

Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)

Government and public sector

Energy and utilities

Travel and hospitality

Manufacturing

Education

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global ITSM market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of ITSM market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ITSM players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ITSM with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of ITSM submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

