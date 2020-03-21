Italy Gift Cards Market Report: Regional and Country Wise Data Break up and Analysis in a Latest Research

Italy gift cards Market Overview:

The Italy gift cards market was valued at $25,761 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $84,369 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2018 to 2025. A gift card is a stored value card, which is used as an alternative for money at a business or a store for purchases related to goods and services. It is also known as a gift token, gift certificate, and gift voucher, and is issued by a bank or a retailer as a promotional and marketing strategy for a particular function. Increase in demand for gift cards has been witnessed, due to innovation in product offerings and rise in adoption of gift cards by the retail industry.

Moreover, high adoption rate of smartphones and surge in application areas among end users have boosted the growth of the gift cards market. Furthermore, development of the e-commerce & m-commerce industries, ease of use of these cards, and increase in spending capacity of consumers fuel the growth of the Italy gift cards market. However, diverse types of fees associated with card transaction and lack of security measures as compared to debit & credit cards are anticipated to restrain the market growth.

The report segments the Italy gift cards market based on functional attribute and industrial vertical. By functional attribute, the market is divided into open loop and closed loop. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into retail and corporate institutions.

The major players analyzed in this report are Amagroup S.r.l., Amazon.Com.Inc., Amilon Srl, Argentea S.r.l., Epipoli S.p.a., First Data Corporation, Ingenico Group, Prepay Technologies Ltd., SVM Global, and Vantiv (Worldpay).

Key Benefits forItaly Gift Cards Market:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics of the Italy gift cards market from 2018 to 2025.

The key countries in all the majors regions are mapped based on their market shares.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier‐buyer network.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the Italy gift cards market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of the Italy gift cards market helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Italy Gift Cards Key Market Segments:

By Functional Attribute

Open Loop

Closed Loop

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Corporate Institutions

