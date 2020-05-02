Italy Gift Cards Market is forecasted to reach at a notable value of around USD $84,369 million by 2025

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Italy Gift Cards Market by Functional Attribute (Open Loop and Closed Loop) and Industry Vertical (Retail and Corporate Institutions): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Italy and regional/market. The Italy Gift Cards Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The Italy gift cards market was valued at $25,761 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $84,369 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2018 to 2025. A gift card is a stored value card, which is used as an alternative for money at a business or a store for purchases related to goods and services. It is also known as a gift token, gift certificate, and gift voucher, and is issued by a bank or a retailer as a promotional and marketing strategy for a particular function. Increase in demand for gift cards has been witnessed, due to innovation in product offerings and rise in adoption of gift cards by the retail industry.



Moreover, high adoption rate of smartphones and surge in application areas among end users have boosted the growth of the gift cards market. Furthermore, development of the e-commerce & m-commerce industries, ease of use of these cards, and increase in spending capacity of consumers fuel the growth of the Italy gift cards market. However, diverse types of fees associated with card transaction and lack of security measures as compared to debit & credit cards are anticipated to restrain the market growth.

The report segments the Italy gift cards market based on functional attribute and industrial vertical. By functional attribute, the market is divided into open loop and closed loop. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into retail and corporate institutions.

The major players analyzed in this report are Amagroup S.r.l., Amazon.Com.Inc., Amilon Srl, Argentea S.r.l., Epipoli S.p.a., First Data Corporation, Ingenico Group, Prepay Technologies Ltd., SVM Global, and Vantiv (Worldpay).

Key Benefits forItaly Gift CardsMarket:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics of the Italy gift cards market from 2018 to 2025.

The key countries in all the majors regions are mapped based on their market shares.

Porterâ€™s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierâ€buyer network.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the Italy gift cards market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of the Italy gift cards market helps to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Italy Gift CardsKey Market Segments:

By Functional Attribute

Open Loop

Closed Loop

By Industry Vertical

Retail

Corporate Institutions

Table of Contents:

Chapter: 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

Chapter: 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Snapshot

2.2. CXO perspective

Chapter: 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five force analysis

3.4. Market player positioning, 2017

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Technological innovation in product offerings

3.5.1.2. Rise in adoption of gift cards by retail industry

3.5.1.3. High adoption rate of smartphones

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Dearth of security measures

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Change in demographics

Chapter: 4: ITALY GIFT CARDS MARKET, BY FUNCTIONAL ATTRIBUTE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Open loop

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Closed loop

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

Chapter: 5: ITALY GIFT CARDS MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Retail

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Corporate institutions

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

Chapter: 6: COMPANY PROFILE

6.1. AMAGROUP S.R.L.

6.1.1. Company overview

6.1.2. Company snapshot

6.1.3. Product portfolio

6.2. AMAZON.COM, INC.

6.2.1. Company overview

6.2.2. Company snapshot

6.2.3. Operating business segments

6.2.4. Product portfolio

6.2.5. Business performance

6.3. AMILON SRL

6.3.1. Company overview

6.3.2. Company snapshot

6.3.3. Product portfolio

6.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments

6.4. ARGENTEA S.R.L.

6.4.1. Company overview

6.4.2. Company snapshot

6.4.3. Product portfolio

6.5. EPIPOLI S.P.A.

6.5.1. Company overview

6.5.2. Company snapshot

6.5.3. Product portfolio

6.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments

6.6. FIRST DATA CORPORATION

6.6.1. Company overview

6.6.2. Company snapshot

6.6.3. Operating business segments

6.6.4. Product portfolio

6.6.5. Business performance

6.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

6.7. INGENICO GROUP

6.7.1. Company overview

6.7.2. Company snapshot

6.7.3. Operating business segments

6.7.4. Product portfolio

6.7.5. Business performance

6.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

6.8. PREPAY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

6.8.1. Company overview

6.8.2. Company snapshot

6.8.3. Product portfolio

6.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments

6.9. SVM GLOBAL

6.9.1. Company overview

6.9.2. Company snapshot

6.9.3. Product portfolio

6.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

6.10. VANTIV (WORLDPAY)

6.10.1. Company overview

6.10.2. Company snapshot

6.10.3. Operating business segments

6.10.4. Product portfolio

6.10.5. Business performance

6.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

[email protected]…..

