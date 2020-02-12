IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market 2018
Information technology refers to all the technology used to handle telecommunications, broadcast media, intelligent building management systems, audiovisual processing and transmission systems, and network-based control and monitoring functions. The information revolution and the extraordinary increase in the spread of knowledge has given birth to a new era-one of knowledge and information which affects directly economic, social, cultural and political activities of all regions of the world.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the IT Spending in Oil and Gas market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Spending in Oil and Gas market by product type and applications/end industries.
Information Technology (IT) is widely acknowledged to be crucial for efficient operation and management of all industrial systems. The demand for IT services has increased substantially over the years. Oil and gas companies are under pressure to achieve higher returns on their capital assets in a safe and sustainable manner. They need to drive higher asset reliability, productivity and performance while managing growing demands as well as competition for oil reserve access.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Dell
IBM
Infosys
SAP
ABB
Alcatel-Lucent
Capgemini
CGI Group
Cisco Systems
CSC
GE Oil and Gas
Hitachi
Huawei Technologies
Indra Sistemas
HCL Technologies
Oracle
Siemens
TCS
Tech Mahindra
Wipro
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hardware
Software
Services
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IT Spending in Oil and Gas
1.2 Classification of IT Spending in Oil and Gas by Types
1.2.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Hardware
1.2.4 Software
1.2.5 Services
1.3 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market by Application
1.3.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Upstream
1.3.3 Midstream
1.3.4 Downstream
1.4 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IT Spending in Oil and Gas Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IT Spending in Oil and Gas Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IT Spending in Oil and Gas Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IT Spending in Oil and Gas Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IT Spending in Oil and Gas Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of IT Spending in Oil and Gas (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Dell
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Dell IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 IBM
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 IBM IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Infosys
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Infosys IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 SAP
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 SAP IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 ABB
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 ABB IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Alcatel-Lucent
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Alcatel-Lucent IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Capgemini
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Capgemini IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.8 CGI Group
2.8.1 Business Overview
2.8.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Type and Applications
2.8.2.1 Product A
2.8.2.2 Product B
2.8.3 CGI Group IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued….
