IT Spending by 3PL Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Accenture, Capgemini, Genpact, IBM, TCS  and more…

Information technology (IT) is the use of computers to store, retrieve, transmit, and manipulate data, or information, often in the context of a business or other enterprise. IT is a subset of information and communications technology (ICT). A 3PL (third-party logistics) provider offers outsourced logistics services, which encompass anything that involves management of one or more facets of procurement and fulfillment activities. In business, 3PL has a broad meaning that applies to any service contract that involves storing or shipping items. A 3PL service may be a single provider, such as transportation or warehouse storage, or it can be a systemwide bundle of services capable of handling supply chain management.
This report focuses on the global IT Spending by 3PL status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Spending by 3PL development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Capgemini
Genpact
IBM
TCS
3PLCentral
AegisBridge Solution
Camelot 3PL Software
ClickSoftware
FieldOne Systems
Geneva Systems
IFS
Infosys
iTracker
JDA
Manhattan Associates
Servicemax
System Logic
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT services
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Freight Management System
Field Service Management System
Warehouse Management System
Transportation Management System
SCM and Procurement Management System
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Spending by 3PL status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Spending by 3PL development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
