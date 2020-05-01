IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room Market Trends Analysis and Growth Forecast Outlook to 2024 – Stryker, Karl Storz, Steris, Olympus, Image Stream, Getinge (Maquet) and Others

Integrated Operating Rooms were conceptualized in the late 1960’s but have evolved with the rapid advancement of new technology. The essential idea is that the operating room will have all of the necessary equipment needed for a surgeon in an ergonomic environment. Modern integrated operating rooms are built with state-of-the-art technology that aims to maximize efficiency.

Stryker is the largest supplier of IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room, with a sales market share nearly 52% in 2016. That is to say, Stryker is the most popular IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room in USA, and with half of the IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room in USA.

Stryker was the leading competitor in the integrated operating room market in 2016.

Leading IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room Market Players

Stryker

Karl Storz

Steris

Olympus

Image Stream

Getinge (Maquet)

Integritech

This study considers the IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Type 1

Type 2

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room in each application, can be divided into

Minimally Invasive Surgery

General Surgery

Global IT Solutions for Integrated Operating Room Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

