IT Services Sector Scorecard – Thematic Research

The last few years have seen significant upheaval in the IT services sector, as the shift towards cloud services provision and the growing demand for digital services, focused around emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), process automation, and the Internet of Things (IoT) forced vendors to move away from the traditional fixed term, lift-and-shift operating models and embrace more flexible, outcome-based engagements. Not every vendor has successfully weathered the storm, with some big names disappearing for good or re-emerging with a new identity. Highly competitive new entrants, particularly from the cloud services sector, have also succeeded in grabbing a large slice of the outsourcers’ traditional market. Yet there are signs that the new style of IT services are beginning to drive growth once again, leading to a sense of cautious optimism among the vendor community.

Key Leading Companies Mentioned:

Accenture, ADP, Atos, Capgemini, CGI, Cisco, Cognizant, Computacenter, DXC Tech, EPAM Systems, Fujitsu, Genpact, HCL Technologies, HP Enterprise, Huawei, IBM, Indra, Infosys, Luxoft, Mphasis, NEC, Neusoft, NTT Data, Sopra Steria, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Teradata, Tieto, Wipro, Xerox

Our thematic scoring methodology is designed to identify tomorrow’s leaders rather than today’s incumbents, based on their competitive position in the most important themes impacting their industry.

To do this, we score the top 600 TMT companies against 60 investment themes, creating a database of 36,000 thematic scores – our thematic engine – to help us identify the strongest and weakest players in each sector over the next two years, once all relevant themes have been taken into account.

Scope

– This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and who the leading and lagging companies are.

– It includes a theme map that shows the 60 biggest themes driving growth in the tech, media and telecom sectors.

– It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last four years.

– It looks at major technology, macro-economic, and regulatory themes impacting the IT services sector.

Reasons to buy

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

– Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.

– However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.

– This IT Services Sector Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the IT services industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.

