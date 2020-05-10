IT Services Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis by New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2024

Report on “Global IT Services Market 2019” Offers an Up-To-Date Analysis of the Market With Regards to the Innovations, Current Competitive Landscape & Latest Trends.

IT Services refers to the application of business and technical expertise to enable organizations in the creation, management and optimization of or access to information and business processes.

IT services are included System Integration, Cloud Computing Service, IT Consulting, System Support, etc. The service areas (application) are: Enterprise, Financial, Government, Healthcare & Medical, and Others. And Enterprise was the widest area which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016.

North America is the largest IT service market in the world these years, and USA is the largest consumption countries of IT services in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 36% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America IT service market), while Europe was about 29%, and Japan is followed with the share about 13.5%.

USA, UK, Japan and India are now the key developers of IT services. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.

IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture, CSC, Lookheed, Capgemini, NTT Data, SAIC, Xerox, Oracle, Hitachi, NCC, ADP, NEC, TCS, Infosys, Atos, Wipro, HCL Tech, BT Global Services, and Capita are the key suppliers in the global IT services market. Top 10 took up about 23.8% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market. IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture is the most popular IT services in the world.

Note: CSC and HPE (HP) are merger into DXC Technology in Q3 2017, the Data of the former CSC is temporarily added to HP in 2017.

IT Services will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue; reach US$ 1150600 million by 2023, from US$ 1011000 million in 2017.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global IT Services Market Report includes the IT Services market segmentation. The market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global IT Services Market Report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

To Calculate The Market Size, Considers Value And Volume Generated From The Sales Of The Following Segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Breakdown Data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Type I

Type II

Segmentation by Application:

Breakdown Data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Enterprise

Financial

Government

Healthcare & Medical

Others

Market Segment by Regions:, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Key Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

IBM

HP

Fujitsu

Accenture

CSC

Lookheed

Capgemini

NTT Data

SAIC

Xerox

Oracle

Hitachi

NCC

ADP

NEC

TCS

Infosys

Atos

Wipro

HCL Tech

BT Global Services

The Global IT Services Market Report includes the value chain and stakeholder analysis in the IT Services market for the customers to provide key insights into the IT Services market. This global report further includes the market outlook for the customers to understand the market from all perspectives and they shall be empowered to make better business decisions in the global IT Services market. The insights and opportunities provided within the global IT Services Market Report make it all the more helpful for the customers to know the market well and deduce the best ways to generate the maximum revenue across all streams and channels.

