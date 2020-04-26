IT Robotic Automation Market 2019 to Experience Rapid Growth by 2025

This report focuses on the global IT Robotic Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Robotic Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global IT Robotic Automation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Blue Prism

IPSoft, Inc

Be Informed B.V

Appian Corporation

Automation Anywhere Inc

Interactive Media

IBM

BMC

Sutherland Global Service (SGS)

TCS (Tata Group)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RPA Technology Supply

RPA Service Supply

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Utilities

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IT Robotic Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 RPA Technology Supply

1.4.3 RPA Service Supply

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IT Robotic Automation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Banking

1.5.3 Utilities

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IT Robotic Automation Market Size

2.2 IT Robotic Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 IT Robotic Automation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 IT Robotic Automation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global IT Robotic Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global IT Robotic Automation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global IT Robotic Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 IT Robotic Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players IT Robotic Automation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into IT Robotic Automation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

