IT Professional Services Market 2019 by Company Accenture PLC Autotask Corporation Capgemini SA DXC Technology Company Fujitsu Limited Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.) International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation Microsoft Corporation Oracle Corporation

IT professional services offer an integration of services such as project-oriented services, ITO services, IT support and training services, and enterprise cloud computing services into business operations.
Scope of the Global IT Professional Services Market Report
This report studies the IT Professional Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Professional Services market by product type and applications/end industries.
The high demand for IT professional services in technology, marketing, consulting, and communication companies have led to an increase in their adoption.
The global IT Professional Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Professional Services.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global IT Professional Services Market Segment by Manufacturers
Accenture PLC
Autotask Corporation
Capgemini SA
DXC Technology Company
Fujitsu Limited
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (H.P.E.)
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Global IT Professional Services Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global IT Professional Services Market Segment by Type
Project-oriented Services
ITO Services
IT Support and Training Services
Enterprise Cloud Computing Services
Global IT Professional Services Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Technology Companies
Consulting Companies
Marketing & Communication Companies
Others
Some of the Points cover in Global IT Professional Services Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe IT Professional Services Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of IT Professional Services Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global IT Professional Services Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global IT Professional Services Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global IT Professional Services Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11:IT Professional Services Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13:IT Professional Services Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
