IT OUTSOURCING MANAGED SERVICE MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH, TECHNOLOGY, SERVICE AND FORECASTS, 2019 TO 2025

IT service outsourcing (IT Outsourcing Managed Service) is to contract business and personal information construction work to professional service companies. It can include the following contents: information planning (consulting), equipment and software selection, network system and application software system construction, the daily maintenance management and upgrading of the whole system network. Making full use of the service and technology of professional companies can make enterprises get high quality IT services, more economical, more professional and more rapid to complete the necessary security services.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2018 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for IT Outsourcing Managed Service in US$ by the following Product Segments: IT Consulting, Equipment and Software, Network System, Others
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company
IBM
Accenture
Wipro
Cognizant
DXC Technologies
HCL
HP
Infosys
Capgemini
NTT Data
CGI
SAP
In 2018, the global IT Outsourcing Managed Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global IT Outsourcing Managed Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Outsourcing Managed Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT Consulting
Equipment And Software
Network System
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Traditional Industry
High Tech
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Outsourcing Managed Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Outsourcing Managed Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 IT Consulting
1.4.3 Equipment And Software
1.4.4 Network System
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Traditional Industry
1.5.3 High Tech
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Size
2.2 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players IT Outsourcing Managed Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into IT Outsourcing Managed Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in IT Outsourcing Managed Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Accenture
12.2.1 Accenture Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Introduction
12.2.4 Accenture Revenue in IT Outsourcing Managed Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.3 Wipro
12.3.1 Wipro Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Introduction
12.3.4 Wipro Revenue in IT Outsourcing Managed Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Wipro Recent Development
12.4 Cognizant
12.4.1 Cognizant Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Introduction
12.4.4 Cognizant Revenue in IT Outsourcing Managed Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cognizant Recent Development
12.5 DXC Technologies
12.5.1 DXC Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Introduction
12.5.4 DXC Technologies Revenue in IT Outsourcing Managed Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 DXC Technologies Recent Development
12.6 HCL
12.6.1 HCL Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Introduction
12.6.4 HCL Revenue in IT Outsourcing Managed Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 HCL Recent Development
12.7 HP
12.7.1 HP Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Introduction
12.7.4 HP Revenue in IT Outsourcing Managed Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 HP Recent Development
12.8 Infosys
12.8.1 Infosys Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Introduction
12.8.4 Infosys Revenue in IT Outsourcing Managed Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.9 Capgemini
12.9.1 Capgemini Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 IT Outsourcing Managed Service Introduction
12.9.4 Capgemini Revenue in IT Outsourcing Managed Service Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Capgemini Recent Development
……Continued
