IT Infrastructure Operations Services Market to Observe Strong Development by 2026

Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) manages the data centers and provide 24/7 support for business computing activities of information technology (IT) services. Infrastructure and Operations also support the infrastructure for desktop computers by maintaining the infrastructure of the operating systems for disaster recovery and business continuity activities of information technology services.

IT infrastructure comprises of hardware, software, services, and network resources necessary for the existence, management, and operations of an enterprise IT environment. Infrastructure development generally depends on existing IT infrastructure. The existing infrastructure acts in two ways. Primarily, it is involved in every infrastructure development activity. Secondly, it plays a mediating role between non-technological actors and development activities. Thus, new business opportunities and organizational development affect existing information systems or depend on them. In order to avoid adverse circumstances, businesses are taking initiatives to develop infrastructure management software in order to boost up the utilization of available system resources and provide an easy way to ensure high availability of data and information systems.

The IT infrastructure operations service provides support for the remote access, enterprise architecture, LAN/ WAN, systems administration, systems engineering, software updates, operations management, desktop image management, and patching, messaging systems router/switch configuration, network monitoring and security. In the era of technological expansion, cyber security is a priority for businesses. It has been estimated that by 2020, cyber security will top the list of business priorities. Moreover, it is must for companies to develop a secured IT infrastructure that operates well and providing necessary services for the same.

The global IT infrastructure operations services market is expected to expand at a rapid pace. Rise in IT infrastructure spending is anticipated to drive the IT infrastructure operations services market during the forecast period. Demand for IT infrastructure operations service is projected to rise in the near future, owing to the increasing investments in the cutting-edge technology in the IT industry. Rise in investment in next-generation IT infrastructure is expected to propel the IT infrastructure operations services market during the forecast period. In today’s corporate environment, decline in IT risks has become very critical. The complication of dynamic infrastructure tests in IT firms is driving them to not only adopt innovative technologies but to execute them well with the help of IT infrastructure & operations services. Hence, the optimization of IT operations is also driving their adoption and that of analytics.

However, substantial capital expenditure (CAPEX) requirement, security issues expected to face by an organization as well as security related regulations by governments across the globe are some of the factors that are estimated to hinder the growth of the global IT infrastructure operations services market during the forecast period.

The global IT infrastructure operations services market can be segmented based on organization size, services, end-user, and region. In terms of organization size, the IT infrastructure operations services market can be segmented into SME (small and medium enterprises) and large enterprises. The services segment can be categorized further into managed services and professional services. In terms of end-user, the IT infrastructure operations services market can be segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail and consumer goods; manufacturing; transportation; health care, IT, telecommunication, and others (government etc.). Based on region, the IT infrastructure operations services market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to hold a major share of the IT infrastructure operations services market due to the invention of various technologies and the adoption of cloud computing on a larger scale.

Major players operating in the IT infrastructure operations services market include Accenture, SAP SE, BMC Software, Inc., Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise Development LP, Microsoft Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, LabTech Software, Oracle Corp, CA Technologies, Dell Inc., Amaram Technology Corporation, EMC Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Diverse Systems Group, LLC, and Apple Inc.

