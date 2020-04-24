IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2026

Monitoring in terms of IT infrastructure space refers to the process of collecting regular data, regarding IT infrastructure of an organization, to provide alerts related to unplanned downtime, network intrusion, and resource saturation. Monitoring provides the basis for the objective analysis of systems administration practices and IT in general. The global IT infrastructure monitoring market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing need for enhanced security and monitoring of IT infrastructure. Failure in any component in the IT infrastructure may cost very high to the organization. Also Infrastructure monitoring solutions facilitates deployment of new technologies and upgrades infrastructure with safety and ease. This improves enterprises’ time to market for new strategies and product introduction. Rapid and successful deployment of operations with better monitoring capabilities, coupled with pre and post-tests, improves initial performance and reduces deployment time are factors, that are anticipated to drive growth of the global IT infrastructure monitoring market over the forecast period.

To understand and assess the opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split into five segments, namely market analysis by type, deployment model, end user, vertical, and region. The report analyzes the IT infrastructure monitoring market in terms of market value (US$ Bn).

Request to Sample report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/989



In the same section, XMR covers the IT infrastructure monitoring market performance on the basis of end user. This section includes XMR’s analysis of the key trends, drivers, and restraints from the supply and demand perspective. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of type and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period (2016–2024).

The global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market is segmented as follows:

By type

By deployment model

By end user

By vertical

By region

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Software Bundled Software Individual Software Network Monitoring Server Monitoring Storage Monitoring Cloud Monitoring Application Monitoring Others Service Consulting Integration & Implementation Other Service



The service type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.3% of the overall IT infrastructure monitoring market in 2015 in terms of revenue.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of deployment type and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented into:

On premise

Cloud/hosted

The cloud/hosted segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the on premise segment accounted for 69.8% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

First Time Buyer, Get Discount on this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/989

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of end user and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The SMEs segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the large enterprises segment accounted for 73.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.