IT Consulting Services Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

IT Consulting Services Market 2018

IT consulting is a field of activity that focuses on advising organizations on how best to use information technology (IT) in achieving their business objectives.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the IT Consulting Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT Consulting Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The IT aspects of consulting services can be segmented into three: Operations (to achieve cost savings and robustness by improving efficiency through the adoption of technology), security (to prevent unauthorized access to information), and strategy (to achieve agility and optimize use of resources by effectively synchronizing business and IT objectives).

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT Consulting Services.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

Deloitte

IBM

HP

CGI

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Ernst & Young

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Operations Consulting

Security Consulting

Strategy Consulting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SME

Enterprise

Government

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 IT Consulting Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IT Consulting Services

1.2 Classification of IT Consulting Services by Types

1.2.1 Global IT Consulting Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global IT Consulting Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Operations Consulting

1.2.4 Security Consulting

1.2.5 Strategy Consulting

1.3 Global IT Consulting Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 SME

1.3.3 Enterprise

1.3.4 Government

1.4 Global IT Consulting Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) IT Consulting Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) IT Consulting Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) IT Consulting Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) IT Consulting Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) IT Consulting Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of IT Consulting Services (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Accenture

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 IT Consulting Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Accenture IT Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Deloitte

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 IT Consulting Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Deloitte IT Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 IT Consulting Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM IT Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 HP

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 IT Consulting Services Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 HP IT Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 CGI

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 IT Consulting Services Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CGI IT Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 PricewaterhouseCoopers

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 IT Consulting Services Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 PricewaterhouseCoopers IT Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Ernst & Young

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 IT Consulting Services Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Ernst & Young IT Consulting Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global IT Consulting Services Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global IT Consulting Services Revenue and Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 IT Consulting Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 IT Consulting Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

Continued…..



