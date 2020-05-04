IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market 2019 Worldwide Reports Covers Major Aspects Top Players Regions Growth

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (BMC SoftwareHPEIBMRed HatVMwareAccentureAdaptive ComputingCA TechnologiesCisco SystemsCitrix SystemsCloudBolt SoftwareConvirtureCSCDell EMCEgeneraEmboticsGigaSpaces TechnologiesMicro Fo)

IT as a service (ITaaS) is an operational model where the information technology (IT) service provider delivers an information technology service to a business. The IT service provider can be an internal IT organization or an external IT services company. The recipients of ITaaS can be a line of business (LOB) organization within an enterprise or a small and medium business (SMB). The information technology is typically delivered as a managed service with a clear IT services catalog and pricing associated with each of the catalog items.

Scope of the Global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market Report

This report studies the IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Under an ITaaS model, the IT service provider will place great emphasis on the needs and the outcomes required by the business to improve employee productivity and improving the top line (revenue) and bottom line (profitability). Such services will have a deep industry focus to fully enable industry specific use cases. The benefits to the business sought by using the ITaaS model include the standardization and simplification of products delivered by IT, improved financial transparency and more direct association of costs to consumption, and increased IT operational efficiency resulting from the need to compare the price of internally produced products to those available from external providers.

The global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market Segment by Type

Technical infrastructure and architecture

IT management framework

Service management

Application management

Global IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

