Isopropyl Alcohol Market Insight, Analysis Report 2019 With Clariant, Exxon Mobil, Honeywell, Ami Chemicals, BASF, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy, LCY GROUP, LG Chem, LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals

Global isopropyl alcohol market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of the product from end- user is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market

Isopropyl alcohol is also known 2- propanol is a first synthetic alcohol which is colorless and flammable and has strong odor. They are miscible in water, ethanol, ether and chloroform and dissolves with ethyl cellulose, polyvinyl butyral, many oils, alkaloids, gums and natural resins. Cosmetics, skin and hair products, perfumes, pharmaceuticals, lacquers, dyes, cleaners, antifreezes and other chemicals usually use this chemical.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is driving the market.

IPA is widely used as cleaning agent which is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

The availability of alternate ways for the production of acetone is restraining the market.

Key Market Competitors: Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in isopropyl alcohol market are Ami Chemicals, BASF SE, Clariant, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, LCY GROUP, LG Chem, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Royal Dutch Shell, DowDuPont, ISU CHEMICAL.

Global isopropyl alcohol market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of isopropyl alcohol market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market

By Application Process Solvent Cleaning Agent Coating Agent Intermediate

By Grade 70% IPA 90% IPA

By Production Method Direct Hydration Indirect Hydration Hydrogenation Of Acetone

By End- User Cosmetic & Personal care Pharmaceutical Food & Beverage Industry Paints & Coatings Chemical

By Geography North America

US

Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2015, TechNova announced the launch of their AniKleen Sol cleaner for removing aqueous overprint varnish (OPV) deposits from rollers and blankets with minimal effort. It works on the principle of chemical action, instead of a mechanical action, to clean water-based OPVs from rollers and blankets. It will make the cleaning process quicker and faster as when applied to the affected area it wets and dissolves the dried OPV deposits.

In October 2018, 3M announced the launch of their advanced surgical skin prep solution 3M™ SoluPrep™ Film-Forming Sterile Surgical Solution a 2% chlorhexidine gluconate and 70% isopropyl alcohol surgical skin prep that uses 3M technology to help clinicians in the fight against SSIs., It forms a water insoluble film on the skin when copolymer dries and bacteria-killing agent chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) stay on a patient’s skin and able to withstand the rigors of simulated surgical conditions.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

The isopropyl alcohol market report gives an extremely good understanding of the modern market situation which consists of antique and projected upcoming market dimension based totally on technological growth, value and volume, projecting low-budget and leading fundamentals in the market. It additionally offers the corporation profile, product specifications, production value, Contact Information of manufacturer and market shares for the isopropyl alcohol company. The record additionally identifies and analyses the emerging tendencies along with most important drivers, challenges and opportunities in the isopropyl alcohol Market.

