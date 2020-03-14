Isoprene Rubber Market 2019 Size, Application Analysis, Regional Overview by 2025

Global Isoprene rubber market is predicted to grow significantly on account of higher demand arriving from medical industry and the trend will maintain its consistency over the forecast period. Escalated application scope in tire manufacturing industry, gloves and balloon industry due to the high elongation and high tensile strength is anticipated to drive market growth. Besides that, isoprene rubber is replacing natural rubber in various applications owing to the identical properties and molecular structure.

On the basis of end-use industries, isoprene rubber industry has segmentation which is inclusive of cable insulation, medical, tire manufacturing, driving belts and conveyor belts and niche applications including consumer and footwear products. Medical industry has been the largest consumer for isoprene rubber over the past few years with the requirement in glove and balloon application. Isoprene rubber is required immensely in tire industry for the manufacture of tread, break, sidewalls and carcass. Additionally, propelling demand for isoprene in manufacturing of driving and conveyor belts is expected to fuel its market growth in the forthcoming years.

Furthermore, isoprene rubber has some shortcomings too which includes poor resistance against acid, low permeability to gases, oil, fuel, steam etc. and not advised for applications which involve food contact, which arises the demand for its substitute. Vulcanized rubber, neoprene rubber and chloroprene rubber are some of the better substitutes to isoprene rubber. Frequently, rubber industry comes with some innovations. The most countable and recent innovation in the industry is liquid rubber with farnesne, a product made from fermentation of sugarcane. Also known as LFR which is used for manufacturing tires, capable of offering better grip on ice and work effortlessly in low temperatures compared to conventional tires.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the leading regional segment for isoprene rubber backed by higher demand from tire and medical manufacturing industries. Apart from that, soaring automobile demand coupled with rapid industrialization in emerging countries including China, Malaysia and India will boosts this industry over the forecast period. At second rank, comes North America for isoprene rubber on account of demand from the healthcare sector. Middle East and European countries have witnessed ascending graph over the past years on account of automobile industry.

Based on isoprene rubber industry analysis, the prominent players of the Isoprene Rubber (IR) market are JSR, Lanzhou Xinlan, Sinopec, Yikesi, Zhenjiang Xintian, Kuraray, Lyondellbasell, Synthez-Kauchuk, Kraton Polymers, ZEON and Zibo Luhua Hongjin, TSRC, Kaixin, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Togliattikauchuk, Jinhai Deqi, Shell, Formosa Plastics, LCY, YUHUANG, SINOPEC, Versalis(Polimeri Europa) and ZEON among others.

Key segments of ‘Global Isoprene Rubber Market’

Based on types, the market has been segmented into,

· Industrial Grade

· Medical Grade

Others Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

· North America

· Latin America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Middle East and Africa

