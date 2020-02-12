Isooctyl Acrylate Market Revenue and Growth Rate to 2024

The Isooctyl Acrylate report represents the statistical data in the form of tables, charts, and info-graphics to assess the market, its growth and development, and market trends of the Global Isooctyl Acrylate during the projected period. The research report summarizes companies from different industries. This Global Isooctyl Acrylate Market report has been combined with a variety of market segments such as applications, end users and sales. Focus on existing market analysis and future innovation to provide better insight into your business. This study includes sophisticated technology for the market and diverse perspectives of various industry professionals

Isooctyl acrylate, (CAS: 29590-42-9, C11H20O2), is a kind of liquid acrylates. It is a low viscosity, mono-functional monomer which acts as a reactive diluent. It offers adhesion along with good water resistance, good weatherability, high flexibility and low shrinkage.

Isooctyl acrylate is an intermediate also used for the synthesis of acrylic polymers. It is also used for ink industry. In 2017, production of isooctyl acrylate used in acrylic polymers took about 79.66%.

Due to the shortage of raw material, 3M and Sartomer were only two manufacturers all over the world from 2015. In 2015, manufacturers such as Miwon Specialty Chemicals and Osaka Organic Chemicals (Japan) had stopped their production. In 2017, 3M acrylic polymers sales took about 93.38% of globe, with the amount of 1000.6 ton.

The worldwide market for Isooctyl Acrylate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 34 million US$ in 2019,

Isooctyl Acrylate Market Segment by Top Key Companies, this report covers:

– 3M

– Sartomer (Arkema) and more………

Isooctyl Acrylate Market Segment by Type covers:

– Laboratory Grade

– Chemical Grade

Isooctyl Acrylate Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Inks

– Acrylic Polymers

– Others

