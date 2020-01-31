Ischemic Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Ischemic cardiomyopathy is a type of dilated cardiomyopathy, in which the capability of heart to pump blood is reduced. This causes lack of blood supply to heart muscles which result in the occurrence of coronary artery disease.

Some of the symptoms observed in the patients with ischemic cardiomyopathy are swelling of legs, shortness of breath, palpitation, dizziness, weight gain, angina, and fatigue. Some of the risk factors associated with the disease are smoking, high blood pressure, family history, diabetes, obesity, and high level of cholesterol.

The University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, is in the process of developing Mesenchymal Stem Cells as a cell therapy for the treatment of ischemic cardiomyopathy. Also, the Sun Yat-sen University is in the process of developing BMMSCs as a cell therapy for the treatment of ischemic cardiomyopathy. Other than this the University of Cape Town and companies like BioVentrix, Inc. are also involved in the pipeline of ischemic cardiomyopathy.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

