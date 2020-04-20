Irvingia Extracts Market Challenges New Industry Overview And Forecasts To 2017 – 2025

Plant and fruit extracts market has proved to be treasured solution across industries. As these extracts are naturally and organically derived hence are gaining popularity among herbal products manufacturers and health conscious consumers. Irvingia extracts is also naturally extracted hence finds extensive use in plant extracts nutritional supplements. Irvingia extracts are derived from irvingia gabonensis seeds commonly known as african mango seeds. Irvingia extracts have been commercially used in the array of products, especially in food and cosmetics industries. The most prominent application of the irvingia extract is its use in the dietary supplement. The extract is used in weight management and hence believed to be the natural way of weight loss and to improve overall health. Irvingia extract has been extensively used for other therapeutic purposes due to its analgesic and antibiotic properties. This extract can also be used for various miscellaneous purposes such as in the production of wine and jelly based products such as jelly and jams.

Due to fibrous content of the irvingia extracts it promotes easy removal of the cholesterol from the body hence is extensively used as nutritional supplement for weight management. It also controls the hunger as it improves sensitivity of leptin receptor that helps to regulate the food intake particularly if combined with healthy diet and exercise. Hence irvingia market is expected to escalate with the growing health conscious behavior of the consumers and upsurge trend of nutritional supplements in the market. Irvingia extracts provides broad therapeutic applications such as increasing the level of high-density lipoproteins hence thereby helping in reduction of blood glucose level beneficial in type 2 diabetes condition. Irvingia extracts also works upon the adipocytes of the body and helps in appetite suppression to control obesity.

However, it is regarded safe when consumed in prescribed amounts but may be potentially toxic if consumed extensively. Irvingia extracts may have adverse effects on liver and may cause a gastrointestinal blockage. These factors may hinder the growth of irvingia extracts market. As irvingia extract is been at its introductory stage, hence lack of awareness among the consumers regarding its benefits may inhibit the growth of irvingia extract markets.

The global irvingia extracts market is categorized into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Latin America, and North America.

North America accounts for highest irvingia extracts consumption in form of dietary supplements. As the consumer consumption pattern is shifting towards nutritional supplements and herbal derivative products, the market for irvingia extracts is expected to escalate in Asia Pacific region. Europe also accounts for the major share in irvingia extract market due to the increasing health conscious behavior among the consumers. As irvingia extracts help in obesity reduction hence gaining immense popularity among weight conscious consumers.