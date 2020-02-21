Irrigation Syringe Market Analysis, Segments, Leading Player, Application & Forecast to 2026

Irrigation syringes are used to irrigate wounds and remove dust particles from the eyes and ears. They clean dirty wounds and also provide hydration. Irrigation syringes remove debris, clean wounds, and can be used for eternal feeding. Due to a rise in pollution levels, people are experiencing more eye and ear irritation, which sometimes causes injury due to excessive rubbing and scratching. These debris and dirt particles are needed to be withdrawn or irrigated to prevent them from causing major infections. Mouth and oral cavities also are major infection targets and need extreme hygienic conditions, especially after tooth removal or food trapping and gum treatment. Hence, they also need irrigation. Irrigation syringes are also helpful for eternal feeding and are preferable compared to usual bathing and swabbing. Irrigation syringes are also used in removing excess mucus and sinuses for cleaning purposes.

There has been a rise in pollution levels, especially air and noise pollution, primarily in urban areas. This is responsible for eye and ear irritation and burning sensation. This factor is a major driver for the growth of the irrigation syringes market. According to WHO data, ambient air pollution caused around 4.2 million deaths in 2016 across the globe. Out of these, 90% deaths occurred in low- and middle-income countries in Asia and Africa. Increase in eye, ear, and oral infections and wounds and increase in demand for irrigation syringes for eye and ear cleaning by clinics and diagnostic centers are also some of the factors propelling the global irrigation syringes market. Increased awareness regarding health care, hygiene care, and faster recovery of wounds that require longer duration to heal are also responsible for the growth of global irrigation syringes market. However, risk of infections caused due to irrigation syringes and lack of skilled personnel are some of the restraining factors for the global irrigation syringes market.

The global irrigation syringe market can be segmented based on product, application, usage, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global irrigation syringe market can be divided into bulb type syringes and piston type syringes. Piston type syringe is a dominant segment of the market, as piston type syringes offer better control of irrigation flow and pressure and are a comparatively less expensive option. The bulb type syringes segment can be further segmented into ear syringe, green bulb syringe, and clear-view syringe. The piston type syringe segment can be further divided into flat tip syringe, control ring syringe, grommetless syringe, and curved-tip syringe.

Control ring syringe is a prominent sub-segment and is expected to expand at a higher CAGR, as control ring syringes offer better control offered for irrigation flow and pressure for irrigation. Based on application, the irrigation syringe market can be segmented into ENT specialist, eye specialist, dentistry, and wound management. Dentistry is a signficant segment of the global irrigation syringes market, owing to a rise in the prevalence of oral infections and tooth removal and increasing awareness among people regarding oral hygiene. The ENT segment is expected to be a highly lucrative segment during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for irrigation syringes for cleaning by clinics and rise in pollution levels, which cause ENT infections.

In terms of usage, the global irrigation syringes market can be bifurcated into disposable and reusable. The disposable segment is a prominent segment of the market as disposable syringes offer less chance of spread of infection, higher safety, and economical prices. Based on end-user, the global irrigation syringe market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the global irrigation syringe market and is expected to maintain its dominant position. Easy availability of irrigation syringes, better management of infection and wound care, and skilled personnel are some of the factors responsible for growth of the hospitals segment. However, the clinics segment is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increased visits by patients to clinics for cleaning of wound and dirt.

In terms of region, the global irrigation syringe market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a dominant region of the irrigation syringe market. Rise in infection rates, increased pollution levels, and presence of major players in the region are propelling the growth of the irrigation syringe market in the region. The irrigation syringe market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a larger patient pool for infections & wounds, increase in awareness of people regarding health care and hygiene, and high pollution levels.

The global irrigation syringe market is consolidated due to the presence of major companies. Key players operating in the global irrigation syringe market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, B.Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO, Cavex Holland BV, Medtronic, Smith Group Inc., Cardinal Health, Amsino International, Inc., Baxter, and Coloplast Corp.

