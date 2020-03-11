Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Irrigation Controllers Market with Economic Growth and Analysis By 2024 – Calsense, Galcon, Rachio Inc., Gilmour and Orbit” to its huge collection of research reports.



Irrigation Controllers market report includes Overview, classification, industry value, price and cost and gross profit.

This report studies the Irrigation Controllers market. An irrigation controller is a device to operate automatic irrigation systems such as lawn sprinklers and drip irrigation systems.

Most controllers have a means of setting the frequency of irrigation, the start time, and the duration of watering. Some controllers have additional features such as multiple programs to allow different watering frequencies for different types of plants, rain delay settings, input terminals for sensors such as rain and freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, weather data, remote operation, etc.

The Toro Company is the world leading manufacturer in global Irrigation Controllers market with the revenue market share of 6.62%.There are some new players such as SkydropWeathermatic and Rachio only focus on Smart Controllers.

Compared to 2015, Irrigation Controllers market managed to increase sales by 7.88% to 1135.25 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 1052.33 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Irrigation Controllers market performance is positive.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Irrigation Controllers raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Irrigation Controllers.

The worldwide market for Irrigation Controllers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 1900 million US$ in 2024, from 1230 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Irrigation Controllers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Netafim

Hydropoint Data Systems

The Scotts Company

Calsense

Galcon

Rachio Inc.

Weathermatic.

Gilmour

Orbit

Skydrop

Raindrip

Gardena

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Smart Controllers

Tap Timers

Basic Controllers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Farms

Orchard

Greenhouses

Sports Grounds

Turfs & Landscapes

Golf

