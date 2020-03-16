Iron & Steel Market Construction industry to be a major market driver | 2026

Iron and steel casting refers to the process of injecting or pouring molten iron and steel into a mold to form an object of the desired shape. The process is normally used for mass production of components or parts used in a wide range of sectors such as automotive, agriculture, power generation, oil & gas, manufacturing machinery, and industrial units.

Construction industry to be a major market driver

Construction equipment need to be sturdy, strong, and long lasting. They need to incur low costs for maintenance and withstand varying pressures and different climatic conditions. This type of equipment also requires raw materials with excellent properties. Hence, iron and steel are among the most commonly used raw materials in the production of construction equipment. Iron and steel cast products are also used in other heavy industries such as automotive, mining, power generation, manufacturing machinery, oil & gas, electricals, and industrial equipment.

Aluminum alloy acts as a major substitute for iron and steel, thereby restraining market

In recent years, manufacturers have shifted their focus toward cast aluminum from conventional iron and steel products for use in automobile components, owing to superior properties of aluminum cast products such as lightness, corrosion resistance, and high performance. For example, the Aluminum Association’s Aluminum Transportation Group (ATG) explains that usage of aluminum components in vehicles can boost economy, owing to the lower total carbon footprint of aluminum compared to other materials, in terms of full life cycle of vehicles. The less a vehicle weighs, the less fuel and power are required. This, in turn, results in high fuel efficiency of engines and less carbon dioxide emissions from vehicles.

Investment in infrastructure by governments to provide significant opportunities to iron and steel casting market

Governments all over the world are planning to invest in infrastructure development projects. Developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, and Germany are expected to invest in the maintenance of existing infrastructure projects while also developing new projects. On the other hand, developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa are expected to invest in the development of new projects. Infrastructure projects such as railways, ports, bridges, manufacturing facilities, and industrial units require a considerable amount of iron and steel casting products such as steel plates and construction equipment such as loaders. These construction equipment also contain iron and steel cast components and parts. Thus, rising investments in infrastructure development are likely to boost the iron and steel casting market during the forecast period.

Gray iron is the most commonly used casting material due to its durability and malleability

Gray iron can be defined as a type of cast iron with more than 2% of carbon content and a graphitic microstructure. It is the most commonly used type of iron for casting purposes. It is relatively inexpensive, malleable, and durable. High use of gray iron can be ascribed to various factors such as its tensile and yield strength, ductility, impact resistance, and low production cost. High carbon content of gray iron also makes it easy to melt, weld, and machine into parts.