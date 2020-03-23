Iron oxide Pigments Market: Rising Urbanization and Infrastructure Development Activities Making

Iron oxide pigments can be sub-divided into synthetic and natural iron oxide pigments. Synthetic iron oxide pigments are made from petrochemicals and waste metal ore slurry. Synthetic iron oxide pigments are cheap as compared to organic iron oxide pigments owing to low cost of raw material as well as synthetic iron oxide pigments have good dispersibility, high tinting strength, UV stability, excellent color intensity, and non-toxic properties. Natural iron oxide pigments are costly as compared with its synthetic counterpart owing to high cost of raw material. Natural iron oxide pigments are more durable and have excellent tinting strength as compared with synthetic pigments. Most of the natural iron oxide pigments are employed in paints & coatings and other automotive applications. Consumption of synthetic iron oxide pigments is much higher as compared with natural iron oxide pigments owing to low cost and high flexibility in varieties of applications in concretes, mortar, render, paving stones, tiles, laminate flooring, cosmetics, rubber, corrosion paints, industrial paints, architectural paints, and plastic materials. Growing construction activities, recovering economy in developed countries, and expanding infrastructure programs in combination with growing urbanization in developing economies, are the prime factors responsible for the growing consumption of iron oxide pigments around the globe.

Asia Pacific to Showcase Lucrative Prospects through Forecast Period

Among the key regional markets, Asia Pacific showcases significantly high lucrative prospects. Meanwhile, the market witnessed decline in its shares for Latin America and Europe. In Asia Pacific, the market will benefit from rapid urbanization and the consequently rising demand from the construction and automotive industries. Besides these, various other factors are favoring the market’s growth in Asia Pacific. For instance, the market has considerably gained from easy availability of raw materials in the region. In addition, the manufacturing cost incurred in Asia Pacific is relatively lower as industries often find support of a growing economy and expanding construction and automotive sectors.