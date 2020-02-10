Iron and Steel Industry 2019 Capacity, Production Value, Cost Structure and Future Demand Analysis Report 2025

Iron and Steel Market – 2019

Iron and steel are alloys of iron with C (carbon), Si (silicon), Mn (Mn), P (P), S (sulphur) and a few other elements. In addition to Fe (iron), the content of C plays a major role in the mechanical properties of steel, so it is collectively referred to as ferro-carbon alloy. It is the most important and main metal material in engineering technology.

As governments take a particularly rapid in the emerging area of infrastructure initiatives, the growing demand for building and construction industry is expected to contribute to industrial growth.

The global Iron and Steel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Iron and Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Iron and Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hoganas

QMP

GKN Hoeganaes

Jiande Yitong

WISCO PM

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Physical Production

Chemical Production

Mechanical Production

Segment by Application

Automotive

Machinery

Other

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Iron and Steel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Iron and Steel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Iron and Steel

1.2 Iron and Steel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Iron and Steel Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Physical Production

1.2.3 Chemical Production

1.2.4 Mechanical Production

1.3 Iron and Steel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Iron and Steel Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Machinery

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Iron and Steel Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Iron and Steel Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Iron and Steel Market Size

1.5.1 Global Iron and Steel Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Iron and Steel Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Iron and Steel Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Iron and Steel Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Iron and Steel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Iron and Steel Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Iron and Steel Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Iron and Steel Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Iron and Steel Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Iron and Steel Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Iron and Steel Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Iron and Steel Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Iron and Steel Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Iron and Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Iron and Steel Production

3.4.1 North America Iron and Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Iron and Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Iron and Steel Production

3.5.1 Europe Iron and Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Iron and Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Iron and Steel Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Iron and Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Iron and Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Iron and Steel Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Iron and Steel Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Iron and Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Iron and Steel Business

7.1 Hoganas

7.1.1 Hoganas Iron and Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Iron and Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Hoganas Iron and Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 QMP

7.2.1 QMP Iron and Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Iron and Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 QMP Iron and Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GKN Hoeganaes

7.3.1 GKN Hoeganaes Iron and Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Iron and Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GKN Hoeganaes Iron and Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Jiande Yitong

7.4.1 Jiande Yitong Iron and Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Iron and Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Jiande Yitong Iron and Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 WISCO PM

7.5.1 WISCO PM Iron and Steel Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Iron and Steel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 WISCO PM Iron and Steel Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued …

