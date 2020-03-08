Iris Recognition Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Demand, Growth, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2019 to 2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Iris Recognition Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Iris Recognition Market size was valued at US$ 867.22 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4867.4 Mn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 24.04 % during the forecast period.

Iris recognition is an automatic technique of biometric identification that uses mathematical pattern recognition techniques on video images of one or both of the irises of an individual’s eyes, whose composite patterns are unique, constant, and can be seen from a certain distance. Iris recognition is a basic allowing technology in the biometrics market used for many security and surveillance sectors such as government sector, military & defense, healthcare, banking & finance, consumer electronics, travel & immigration, and automotive among others

The major driving factors of the global Iris Recognition market are growing government and corporate initiatives to accept the iris recognition system in many fields, increasing evolution of e-passport program and raising integration of iris recognition in consumer electronics products.

The main restraints of the global iris recognition market are expensive iris recognition systems, very small target to scan perfectly, fear of privacy interference and inconvenience and the high cost of systems and availability of economical alternatives.

Key Players operating in the Global Iris Recognition market

3M Cogent Inc.

Safran

Cross Match Technologies Inc.

Iris ID, Inc.

Iritech, Inc.

SRI International

EyeLock

Smartmatic

Irisguard Inc.

Crossmatch Technologies

Eyelock

Bioenable Technologies

Scope of the Global Iris Recognition market:

Global Iris Recognition market, by Component:

Hardware

Software

Global Iris Recognition market, by Product:

Smartphones

Smart watches

PCs

Laptops

Tablets and Notebooks

Scanners

Others

Global Iris Recognition market, by Application:

Access Control

Time Monitor

Others

Global Iris Recognition market, by Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

BFSI

Government sector

Others

Global Iris Recognition market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

The major opportunity of global iris recognition market is the growth of iris recognition systems in the current application areas like banking, finance, consumer electronics, travel, and immigration and many others. Separately from this application of these systems in automated teller machines, mobile devices, and pharmacy providing is also creating plentiful chances in the global market after the forecast period.

The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to grow with the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the commercialization of numerous electronic iris scan-based devices, such as smart watches, tablets, smartphones, notebooks, and several others.

North America is projected to account for the largest share among regions, during the forecast period because strong financial position allows it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have given the organizations in the region with a competitive edge in the market. Also, the region has the existence of some major product lifecycle organization software retailers such as 3M Cogent Inc., Cross Match Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., SRI International Inc., Eyelock Inc., and hence, there is a strong race among the players.

Some Points from TOC for Iris Recognition Market:

Chapter One: Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

Chapter Two: Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

Chapter Three: Executive Summary: Global Iris Recognition Size, by Market Value (US$ Mn) and Market Volume (Units)

Chapter Four: Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

4.8. Patent Registration

Chapter Five: Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

Chapter Six: . Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Iris Recognition Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

Chapter Seven: Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, by Component

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Iris Recognition Market Value Share Analysis, by Component

7.4. Global Iris Recognition Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Component

7.5. Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis, by Component

7.6. Global Iris Recognition Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Component

Chapter Eight: Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Global Iris Recognition Market Value Share Analysis, by Product

8.4. Global Iris Recognition Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product

8.5. Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis, by Product

8.6. Global Iris Recognition Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product

Chapter Nine: Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Key Findings

9.3. Global Iris Recognition Market Value Share Analysis, by Application

9.4. Global Iris Recognition Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application

9.5. Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis, by Application

9.6. Global Iris Recognition Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

Chapter Ten: Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis and Forecast, by Industry

10.1. Introduction and Definition

10.2. Key Findings

10.3. Global Iris Recognition Market Value Share Analysis, by Industry

10.4. Global Iris Recognition Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry

10.5. Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis, by Industry

10.6. Global Iris Recognition Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Industry

Chapter Eleven: Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis, by Region

11.1. Global Iris Recognition Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

11.2. Global Iris Recognition Market Size (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

11.3. Global Iris Recognition Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

..Continued

