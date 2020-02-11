Iris Recognition Market By Component (Hardware Component, Software Component), By Industry (Healthcare, Banking & Finance, Consumer Electronics, Government, Military & Defense, Travel & Immigration)

Global Iris Recognition Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Iris Recognition Market was valued at USD 541.3 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.02% from 2019 to 2026.

What is an Iris Recognition?

Iris recognition is defined as an automated method of biometric identification that uses mathematical pattern-recognition techniques on video images of one or both of the irises of an individual’s eyes. Eyes have complex patterns which are unique, stable, and can be seen from some distance. Iris recognition uses this along with video camera technology with subtle near infrared illumination to acquire images of the detailed and intricate structures of the iris that are externally visible.

Global Iris Recognition Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

With the growth of e-passport program, along with the increase in the Integration of Iris Recognition in Consumer Electronics Products, there is seen to be an increase in the adoption for iris recognition globally. These factors, along with the growth of the touch-less biometric system are boosting the growth of the global Iris Recognition market. Factors such as the fear of privacy intrusion and inconvenience caused by the technology are restraining the growth of the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Iris Recognition Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Iris Recognition Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Iris Recognition Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as 3M Cogent, Iris Id, Inc., Iritech, Inc., Bioenable Technologies, Sri International, Safran, Smartmatic, Irisguard Inc., Crossmatch Technologies and Eyelock. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Iris Recognition Market, By Component

• Hardware Component

• Software Component

Global Iris Recognition Market, By Industry

• Healthcare

• Banking & Finance

• Consumer Electronics

• Government

• Military & Defense

• Travel & Immigration

• Automotive

• Others

Global Iris Recognition Market, By Product

• Smartphone

• Smartwatch

• Tablet & Notebook

• PC/Laptop

• Scanner

• Others

Global Iris Recognition Market, By Application

• Access Control

• Time Monitor

• Others

Global Iris Recognition Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World