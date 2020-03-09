IP Cameras Market Size will Reach US$ 17700 Million by 2024 with 13.9% CAGR in Terms of Revenue

Internet protocol camera, or IP Cameras, is a type of digital video camera commonly employed for surveillance, and which, unlike analog closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras, can send and receive data via a computer network and the Internet. Although most cameras that do this are webcams, the term “IP Cameras” or “netcam” is usually applied only to those used for surveillance. The first centralized IP Cameras was Axis Neteye 200, released in 1996 by Axis Communications.

Currently, IP Cameras is widely accepted in developed markets and the adoption rate is expected to increase in developing markets such as Asia-Pacific. Increasing exposure to Internet Protocol along with 3G and 4G networks will further increase use of mobile platforms in most of the sectors especially in the surveillance systems. The other crucial drivers for this market are real-time access, video analytics, technological innovations, integration of wireless technologies, and affordability of surveillance, government initiatives and security concern. However, factors like lack of awareness and privacy concerns are lowering the adoption of IP Cameras. Lower technological awareness among the population and uncertainty in the government regulations is hindering market growth rate to a certain extent.

The IP Cameras market is fragmented in nature, as various components are manufactured by different manufacturers. This decreases the bargaining power of supplier, as cost switching is possible among the consumers. Moreover, technological innovation can be considered as a principal strategy to increase bargaining power of suppliers. Competitive rivalry among market players is observed to be very high mainly due to large number of small to medium players competing with each other in order to increase its market share and relevance.

According to this study, over the next five years the IP Cameras market will register a 13.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17700 million by 2024, from US$ 9220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IP Cameras business, shared in Chapter 3.

Hikvision

Dahua

Axis Communications

Panasonic

NetGear

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco by Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Vivotek

Sony

Avigilon

Mobotix

Arecont Vision

Belkin

GeoVision

Toshiba

Juanvision

D-Link

Wanscam

Apexis

This study considers the IP Cameras value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Centralized IP Cameras

Decentralized IP Cameras

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Manufacturing/Factory Use

Public & Government Infrastructure

