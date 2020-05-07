IoT Sensor Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Internet of Things (IoT) is internetworking of physical and virtual objects, which enables physical and virtual devices to relate to each other through cloud technology, to exchange data and information.

North America contributed the largest revenue to the global IoT sensor market in 2015; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the global IoT sensor market, during the forecast period.

Technological innovation in the automotive sector has been helping Asia-Pacific to grow at the fastest rate. China was the largest contributor to the Asia-Pacific IoT sensor market through electric motors used in automotive applications in terms of unit shipment and revenue.

The IoT sensor market has tremendous opportunity and extensions in the rising markets of Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Modern players in several developing countries, including China, Japan, India, Australia, Russia and Brazil, are endeavoring to embrace progressive technologies.

The integration of IoT technologies in healthcare industry has significantly influenced healthcare solutions and has even enhanced readiness of operations in the region. It also helps healthcare industry to fight with several contagious diseases in the region. These factors are acting as drivers for the growth of the Asia-Pacific IoT sensor market.

Some of the chip designers in the IoT sensor market include Maxim Integrated, ARM Holdings Plc., STMicroelectronics N.V., and Greenvity Communications. On the other hand, Infineon Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Honeywell International Inc are some of the component manufacturers.

Global IoT Sensor Market Segmentation

By Type

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Flow Sensor

Accelerometer

Magnetometer

Gyroscope

Inertial Sensor

Image Sensor

Touch Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Acoustic Sensor

Motion Sensor

Occupancy Sensor

Image Processing Occupancy Sensors (IPOS)

Intelligent Occupancy Sensors (IOS)

CO2 Sensor

Other Sensors

Light Sensor

Radar Sensor

