IoT Platforms Market is Touching New Level – A Comprehensive Study with Key Players -PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper),Microsoft, Google

Research Study On “Global IoT Platforms Market 2019” Highlights On Different Features Of The Market With A Specific Spotlight On Distinguishing The Key Business Influencers.

Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.

PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper) and Microsoft captured the top three revenue share spots in the IoT Platforms market in 2016. PTC (ThingWorx) dominated with 7.92% revenue share, followed by Cisco (Jasper) with 7.44% revenue share and Microsoft with 4.77% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, increasingly complex IoT solutions require more advanced communication platforms and middleware that facilitate seamless integration of devices, networks and applications. There is a wide range of software platforms developed for the purpose of supporting and enabling IoT solutions. The intention is to enable rapid development and lower costs by offering standardised components that can be shared across multiple solutions in many industry verticals, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Over the next five years, IoT Platforms will register a 28.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 6110 million by 2023, from US$ 1340 million in 2017.

Research Objective of Study:

Focuses on the key global IoT Platforms manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To study and analyze the global IoT Platforms consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To project the consumption of IoT Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

To understand the structure of IoT Platforms market by identifying its various sub segments.

This study considers the IoT Platforms value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Consumer IoT

Business IoT

Segmentation by Application:

Home Automation

Wearable Technology

Smart City

Industrial Automation

Connected Transportation

Healthcare

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PTC (ThingWorx)

Cisco (Jasper)

Microsoft

Google

IBM

Intel

SAP

Oracle

Amazon

Telit

General Electric

Gemalto

Zebra Technologies

AT&T

Xively (LogMeIn)

Aeris

Exosite

Particle

Ayla Networks

relayr

Bosch Software Innovations

Teezle

Global IoT Platforms Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report understands the needs of its customers and hence provides reports which are not only insightful, but ensure no information is left behind. Likewise, the Global IoT Platforms Market report provides all the latest market trends and dynamics for the customers to understand the lay of the land and gain a competitive edge.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global IoT Platforms Market report includes the IoT Platforms market segmentation. The IoT Platforms market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global IoT Platforms market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

Table of Content:

There are Total 12 Chapters to Deeply Show Global IoT Platforms Market Growth in Global Market;

Chapter 1 is to Scope of IoT Platforms Market, Research Objectives, and Currency Considered

Chapter 2 is about Scope of IoT Platforms Industry Executive Summary, Market Size of IoT Platforms 2013-2023

Chapter 3 Analysis of IoT Platforms by its Key Players, Vendor & Suppliers

Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 Shows IoT Platforms Growth by Regions followed by Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East &Africa

Chapter 9 is Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends of IoT Platforms

Chapter 10 is Global IoT Platforms Market Forecast from 2018-2023

Chapter 11 is IoT Platforms Market Growth & Analysis by Key Players

Chapter 12 and Last Chapter is About Research Findings and Conclusion

