IoT Platforms Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

The Global IoT Platforms Market Report 2018-2025 furnishes acute information on each aspect of Side-by-Side Refrigerators which is requisite for making purposeful decisions and evolution in strategies.

In 2017, the global IoT Platforms market size was 1340 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9960 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 28.5% during 2018-2025.

An IoT platform means cloud-based and on premise software packages and related services that enable and support sophisticated IoT services. Speak specifically, An IoT platform combines several software functions into one solution to enable companies to develop and deploy Internet of Things solutions faster, better and cheaper.

This report focuses on the global IoT Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

PTC (ThingWorx), Cisco (Jasper) and Microsoft captured the top three revenue share spots in the IoT Platforms market in 2016. PTC (ThingWorx) dominated with 7.92% revenue share, followed by Cisco (Jasper) with 7.44% revenue share and Microsoft with 4.77% revenue share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, increasingly complex IoT solutions require more advanced communication platforms and middleware that facilitate seamless integration of devices, networks and applications. There is a wide range of software platforms developed for the purpose of supporting and enabling IoT solutions. The intention is to enable rapid development and lower costs by offering standardised components that can be shared across multiple solutions in many industry verticals, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

