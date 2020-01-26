IoT Platforms for Telemedicine Market By Key Players,Application And Geography, 2017 – 2023

The 2017 study has 234 pages, 115 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the digital economy takes hold with IOT Internet of things and all manner of automated medical monitoring processes increase the value of medical care while decreasing the costs.
IoT platforms for healthcare implement use of the digital economy. IoT for Telemedicine depends on infrastructure scalability excellence, which is achieved with a two layer architecture utilizing adapters and processors to manage sensor connectivity.
Healthcare stakeholders include payers, manufacturers, providers and physicians. Telemedicine IoT platforms provide the technology that implement a framework for transition from disjointed care to coordinated care. Platforms permit clinicians to be reactive to change in patient condition, permitting proactive care delivery.
“Remote healthcare grew 44% in 2016. The Intel® Health Application Platform helps enable innovation for greater adoption and effectiveness of secure remote patient care solutions. By offering a platform that supports gathering medical data at the edge of the network, devices are enabled that gather and distribute personal medical data securely to any cloud.”
IoT telemedicine platforms growth is brought by the combination the ability to lower the cost of medical care delivery while improving the quality of care dramatically. The IoT telemedicine platforms value goes beyond traditional medical monitoring bringing to the fore, the value of exercise. The value of exercise has been proven and telemedicine is anticipated to be used by exercise clubs to induce members to do more exercise that is beneficial to long term health. The value of supplemental oxygen in improving endurance and building muscles will likely become a part of telemedicine platform initiatives.
IoT Platforms for Telemedicine market forecast indicates that markets at $1.2 billion in 2016 are expected to reach $9.3 billion dollars worldwide by 2023. These represent a very specialized type of analytics systems able to address a wide range of issues that can be newly managed with digitization. Steady growth is anticipated because the IoT platform units are offering breakthrough digital information integration capabilities that further automates a delivery of care to a patient located remotely. Steady growth is anticipated because the IoT platforms are the best device for implementing efficient operations at low cost.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders
Intel
IBM
Philips
Alibaba
Softbank
Apple
Google
Samsung
Market Participants
Alphabet / Google
Alibaba Group in Shanghai
Amazon
AMC Health
AMD Global
American Telehealth Association
American Well Systems
Apple
AT&T
Cisco
Doctor on Demand
GlobalMed
Google Chromecast
Hewlett HP IoT
IBM
iHealth Labs
Intel IoT Telemedicine Platforms
Microsoft IoT
Olea Kiosks
oneM2M Specifications for IoT Expansion
Philips
PTC
SAP
Sensogram Technologies
Softbank
Symantec / Norton Core Router
Teladoc
Vivify Health
Companies Mentioned
Google, Amazon, Facebook
Accenture
Qualcomm
Niantic Pokémon Go
Novartis
Apple
Push Doctor
Babylon
McKesson
Onduo, a joint venture that Google’s health-care venture, Verily Life Sciences, and Sanofi, a French drug firm
Evolution Health
Philips
Guardant Health
Royal Free Hospital in London
DeepMind, a British artificial-intelligence (AI) research firm owned by Google
GE Healthcare, Siemens, Medtronic
Evolution Health
Guardant Health
