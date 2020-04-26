IoT Node and Gateway Market Size and Growth Factors Research and Projection 2025: Intel, Huawei, NXP, Texas Instruments, Cisco Systems, etc.

Research report comes up with the size of the global IoT Node and Gateway Market for the base year 2019 and the forecast between 2019 and 2025. Market value has been estimated considering the application and regional segments, market share, and size, while the forecast for each product type and application segment has been provided for the global and local markets.

The IoT Node and Gateway report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the IoT Node and Gateway Outlook. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends.

There is a gap between IoT devices, sensors, equipment, systems and the cloud which is filled by an IoT gateway. This gateway can be a hardware appliance or virtual. The gateway is not equipped with the sensors. The gateway software is installed on the device will collect the data from the sensor, pre-process that data, and then send the results to the data center.

The major drivers for the growth of the market is the increasing demand for application-specific microcontroller units (MCUs) and flexible System on Chip (SoC)-type designs, improved internet connectivity in technologically advancing countries, and increased IP address space and security solutions provided in IPv6.One of the key restraining factors for the IoT node and gateway market is the privacy and security of data.

Major Manufacturer Detail: Intel, Huawei, NXP, Texas Instruments, Cisco Systems, HPE, TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Advantech, Dell, Eurotech, AAEON, Adlink Technology, NEXCOM, Microchip, Notion, Helium, Samsara, Estimote

Types of IoT Node and Gateway covered are: Processor, Connectivity IC, Sensor, Memory Device, Logic Device

Applications of IoT Node and Gateway covered are: Retail, Wearable Devices, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Building Automation, Industrial

Regional Analysis For IoT Node and Gateway Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

