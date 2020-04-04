Iot Microcontroller Market Size is Estimated to Reach Over USD 5,170 Million By 2026

The growing penetration of mobile devices, and increasing adoption of IoT has primarily driven the growth of the Iot Microcontroller Market. The rising adoption of virtualization, cloud, and big data analytics has supported market growth over the years. Increasing investments by vendors in technological advancements coupled with growing automation across diverse industries would accelerate the growth of the IoT Microcontroller market during the forecast period. However, high power consumption, security and privacy concerns, and lack of standardization hinder the market growth. Growing demand from emerging economies, ad technological advancements are expected to provide numerous growth opportunities in the coming years.

North America generated the highest revenue in the market in 2017. The increase in industrial automation, and growing number of mobile devices drive the market growth. The growing trend of BYOD, IoT, big data analytics, and virtualization increases the demand for IoT microcontroller in the region. The growing penetration of mobile devices, and technological advancements further support IoT microcontroller market growth in the region. The increasing spending on smart homes and smart cities in the region further promote market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing automation of industrial processes across various industries in the developing countries of the region.

The companies operating in the market include Infineon Technologies, Broadcom Corporation, Microchip Technology, Fujitsu Ltd, Holtek Semiconductor, Silicon Laboratories, Inc, Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Atmel Corporation, and Espressif Systems Pte. Ltd. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

