IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Comprehensive Coverage 2019: By Nokia, Sierra Wireless, Telit, Iskratel, IntelliVision, Carbyne, Securens, SmartCone Technologies Inc., KOVA CORP, Cradlepoint And Others

Market Analysis:

Global IOT (internet of things) for public safety market is projected to register a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Key Players: Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market

IBM, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, NEC Technologies, Cisco networks, Nokia, Sierra Wireless, Telit, Iskratel, IntelliVision, Carbyne, Securens, Smart Cone Technologies Inc., KOVA CORP, Esri, Cradlepoint, Inc., Endeavour Technologies, X-Systems, Yardarm Technologies, Inc., Tibbo, CityShob, SayVU, Star controls and many more.

Key Development:

In 2018, Sierra wireless introduced the industry based LTE router for enterprises applications for smart lockers.

In 2017, Cambium networks provided the wireless Ethernet bridge, which was used in Wi-Fi access point and security cameras feeds.

Product Launch:

In February 2018, Nokia launched the services and technology for the smart cities like S-MVNO which is used to enhance commercial LTE networks for meeting mission critical requirements.

In December 2017, Microsoft introduced the digital patrol solutions for the police supervisors.

In December 2017, Microsoft introduced the video management solution for the optimization of the operations.

In September 2017, Nokia launched new services for ViTrust critical communications portfolio, like Care for public safety for enhancing the public safety by adopting mission-critical broadband LTE.

In August 2014, Telit CDMA module technology in the MessageQube cellular printer for Campus Eye System for safety issues in educational systems.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Landscape

Part 04: Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Sizing

Part 05: Five Forces Analysis

Part 06: Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market Segmentation By Product

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Segmentation: Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market

The market is based on

component, platform, service, applications , end use , geographical segments.

Based on component, the market is segmented into

platform, solution, services

Based on platform, the market is segmented into

device management, application management, network management.

Based on service, the market is segmented into

system integration services, consulting services, support and maintenance services.

Based on applications, the market is segmented into

surveillance and security, critical infrastructure security, disaster management.

Based on end user,

smart utilities, smart healthcare, homeland security, smart transportation.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis: Global IoT (Internet of Things) for Public Safety Market

The global IoT (Internet of Things) for public safety market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of IoT (Internet of Things) for public safety market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018, Microsoft launched the new intelligent security tools and technologies to protect the cloud security.

In 2018, Iskratel announced the IoT transformation for smart cities and information related to public safety.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing connectivity in the software automation.

Growing demand for smart city infrastructures projects.

It is used for safe guarding publics from terrorism, natural disasters.

Increasing demand in healthcare sectors due to improved medical devices. .

Distortion due to high cost of installation.

