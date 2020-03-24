IoT In Retail Market Size, Share, Online-Services, Global-Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis with Future Technology-Sector to 2019-2026

Global IoT in Retail Market is accounted for $21, 235.98 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $101,000.20 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include demand for improved flexibility, increasing adoption of smartphones and deteriorating cost of machinery. However, need of general standards are restricting the market growth.

Internet of Things helps in linking various smart devices to ease the process and sharing of data amongst peers. There are various devices such as sensors, smartphones, and wearable’s, which gather data from the devices that can be utilized to improve customer’s experience.

Among Application, Offshore segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. This can be accredited to the rising focus to significantly reduce the in-house IT costs, allowing interior IT staffs to focus more on the core competencies. In order to get rid of the possibility of data safety threats, managed service providers are extremely investing in data security & safety.

By Geography, Asia Pacific was the leading market and is expected to grow at the considerable market share during the forecast period high savings in the IoT infrastructure. Countries such as China & India coupled with the increasing disposable income. Rising usage of smart devices followed by the initial e-commerce industry will drive the IoT in retail market in the region are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the IoT in Retail Market include Apple, General Electric, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, Rockwell Automation, Salesforce, Samsung, SAP AG, Siemens, Texas Instruments Inc., Verizon and Zebra Technologies.

Services Covered:

Managed Services

Professional Services

Functional Areas Covered:

Supply Chain Management

Smart Vending Machine

Smart Shelf & Smart Doors

Safety & Security

Resource Management

Real-Time/ Streaming Analytics

Intelligent Payment Solution

Energy Optimization

Digital Signage

Advertising & Marketing

Other Functional Areas

Solutions Covered:

Software

Hardware

Platforms Covered:

Application Management

Device Management

Network Management

Technologies Covered:

Bluetooth Low Energy

Connectivity Technology

Near Field Communication

Wi-fi

ZigBee

Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

Augmented Reality Apps

Beacon Alerts

Customer Relationship Management

Interactive Mirrors

Managed Services

Professional Services

Remote Device Management

Retail Workshop Management Tools

Robot Guides

Shopper Mapping

Smart Shelves Embedded with Sensors

Smart Signage

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

