IoT in Automotive Market Analysis, Competitors, Gross Margin, Application and Opportunities by 2023

Europe IoT in Automotive Market

The automotive industry is moving towards innovative connected self-driving vehicles with the help of Internet of Things (IoT) which is transforming the automotive industry. Europe is the second largest revenue generating geography for IoT in automotive market. Strong economic backbone and increased awareness of fuel efficiency and road safety are driving the adoption of IoT in the Europe automotive industry as it allows to monitor the driver’s behavior and provides real-time updates. European countries like Sweden, France, Italy, Germany, and Luxembourg have high IoT penetration in general and it is expected to drive the adoption of the technology in their respective automotive industries as well. According to Netscribes, the Europe IoT in automotive market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.62% leading to a revenue of USD 30.09 Bn by 2023.

The adoption of IoT in Europe is being fueled by the support from the government as well as due to the focus of major automotive companies in the region. EU has mandated the use of IoT enabled eCall which automatically contacts the nearest accident emergency center in case of a collision. Honda is deploying IoT solutions from Cisco Jasper and Bright Box across all European countries to deliver the MyHonda Connected Car platform to provide a variety of connected services that increase driver safety and enable new experiences for drivers.

The Europe IoT in automotive market is classified into three primary segments:

– based on connectivity form: tethered, integrated, embedded

– based on communication type: vehicle to vehicle, in-vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure

and based on application: navigation, telematics, and infotainment

The infotainment segment is expected to show the highest growth rate in the region owing to the high purchasing power of the people in Europe together with preference for the use of infotainment systems for accessing mails and social media, and streaming high definition video and audio inside the vehicle. Within the communication type segmentation, the vehicle to vehicle segment is expected to register a high growth rate through the forecast period 2018-2023.

Key growth factors

Rise in demand for intelligent management of fleet is expected to drive the IoT in automotive market in Europe to help comply with environmental regulations and reduce CO2 emissions by managing employee driving style. Fleet managing companies such as Telefonica are offering IoT enabled fleet management services via subscription model without an upfront fee in Europe to popularize the segment.

The Autopilot project which is funded by the European Union (EU) and conducted by ERTICO is working on combining the concept of IoT with automotive. The project started in January 2017 and the work is foreseen until the end of 2019. This is expected to heavily drive the market forward.

Threats and key players

The IoT enabled connected car value chain is quite complex as different suppliers from different industries are involved in this business trend. Thus, cooperation between such suppliers is a pre-requisite for companies to achieve the full potential of this trend which might be a challenge in an already well developed automotive market in Europe.

Major players in the Europe IoT in automotive market are Cisco, Ford, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, etc.

