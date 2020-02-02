IoT Healthcare Market 2019 – Future of Healthcare , it is Creating Real Change in the Healthcare Industry

The IoT healthcare market is expected to witness the fastest growth in APAC, at a CAGR of 34.4%. This growth in the regional-level market is mainly due to the growing geriatric population and surge in the occurrence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and others. Furthermore, North America held the largest share in the global market, contributing over 44.3% revenue in 2017, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare spending.

IoT in healthcare finds application in telemedicine, clinical operations, medication management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, and others. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the highest growth from the telemedicine application category, with a CAGR of 32.1%.

The end users for IoT healthcare market include hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics; clinical research organizations; research and diagnostic laboratories; and others. Of these, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in the hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics category, with a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

Key players in the IoT healthcare industry are seeking partnerships and acquisitions to provide more effective solutions. For instance, in February 2018, Qualcomm Life Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, announced an exclusive strategic licensing agreement with AlertWatch Inc., an Ann Arbor based company, for the development of intelligent care software systems to assist the real-time care of patients in the operating room. The agreement provides Qualcomm Life Inc. with exclusive rights to market and sell AlertWatch, used by clinicians for secondary monitoring of patients in operating rooms.

Some of the other key players operating in the IoT healthcare industry are PhysIQ Inc., Adheretech, Proteus Digital Health Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cisco Systems Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Medtronic plc, and Microsoft Corporation.

