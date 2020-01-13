IoT Fleet Management Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast Up to 2025

Global IoT fleet management market is estimated to grow from USD 3.12 Billion in 2016 to USD 10.6 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the IoT fleet management market are increased demand for optimized business operations, real-time fleet monitoring, and growing number of government mandates for fleet safety.

This report studies the IoT Fleet Management market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the IoT Fleet Management market by Fleet Type and Application/end industries.

The major players in global market include

Trimble

Omnitracs

Fleetmatics (Verizon)

AT&T

IBM

Teletrac Navman

TomTom

Oracle

Intel

Cisco Systems

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of IoT Fleet Management for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

North America

Europe

South America

China

Asia (Ex. China)

RoW

On the basis of fleet type, the IoT Fleet Management market is primarily split into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

On the basis on application/solution, this report covers

Routing Management

Tracking and Monitoring

Fuel Management

Remote Diagnostics

Others

Some points from table of content:

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 IoT Fleet Management Market Overview 1

1.1.1 IoT Fleet Management Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 2

1.2 Global IoT Fleet Management Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2022) 3

1.2.1 North America IoT Fleet Management Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.2 Europe IoT Fleet Management Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.3 South America IoT Fleet Management Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.4 China IoT Fleet Management Market Status and Outlook 8

1.2.5 Asia (Ex. China) IoT Fleet Management Market Status and Outlook 9

1.2.6 RoW IoT Fleet Management Market Status and Outlook 10

1.3 Classification of IoT Fleet Management by Fleet Type 11

1.3.1 Global IoT Fleet Management Comparison by Fleet Type (2012-2022) 11

1.3.2 Global IoT Fleet Management Revenue Market Share by Fleet Type in 2016 12

1.3.3 Passenger Vehicles 13

1.3.4 Commercial Vehicles 14

1.4 IoT Fleet Management Market by Application 15

1.4.1 Routing Management 16

1.4.2 Tracking and Monitoring 17

1.4.3 Fuel Management 18

1.4.4 Remote Diagnostics 19

2 Global IoT Fleet Management Competition Analysis by Players 20

2.1 Global IoT Fleet Management Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2016 and 2017) 20

2.2 Global IoT Fleet Management Market Gross Margin by Players (2016 and 2017) 22

2.3 Competitive Status and Trend 24

2.3.1 Market Concentration Rate 24

2.3.2 The Technology Trends in Future 25

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 26

3.1 Trimble 26

3.1.1 Company Profile 26

3.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions 27

3.1.3 Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 27

3.2 Omnitracs 28

3.2.1 Company Profile 28

3.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions 29

3.2.3 Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 29

3.3 Fleetmatics (Verizon) 30

3.3.1 Company Profile 30

3.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions 30

3.3.3 Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 31

3.4 AT&T 31

3.4.1 Company Profile 31

3.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions 32

3.4.3 Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 32

3.5 IBM 33

3.5.1 Company Profile 33

3.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions 33

3.5.3 Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 34

3.6 Teletrac Navman 35

3.6.1 Company Profile 35

3.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions 36

3.6.3 Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 36

3.7 TomTom 37

3.7.1 Company Profile 37

3.7.2 Products, Services and Solutions 37

3.7.3 Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 38

3.8 Oracle 38

3.8.1 Company Profile 38

3.8.2 Products, Services and Solutions 39

3.8.3 Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 39

3.9 Intel 40

3.9.1 Company Profile 40

3.9.2 Products, Services and Solutions 40

3.9.3 Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 41

3.10 Cisco Systems 41

3.10.1 Company Profile 41

3.10.2 Products, Services and Solutions 42

3.10.3 Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 43

3.11 Sierra Wireless 43

3.11.1 Company Profile 43

3.11.2 Products, Services and Solutions 44

3.11.3 Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share 44

4 Global IoT Fleet Management Market Size by Fleet Type and Application (2012-2017) 45

4.1 Global IoT Fleet Management Market Size by Fleet Type (2012-2017) 45

4.2 Global IoT Fleet Management Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 46

5 North America IoT Fleet Management Development Status and Outlook 48

5.1 North America IoT Fleet Management Market Size (2012-2017) 48

5.2 North America IoT Fleet Management Market Size and Market Share by Fleet Type (2012-2017) 49

5.3 North America IoT Fleet Management Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 50

6 Europe IoT Fleet Management Development Status and Outlook 52

6.1 Europe IoT Fleet Management Market Size (2012-2017) 52

6.2 Europe IoT Fleet Management Market Size and Market Share by Fleet Type (2012-2017) 52

6.3 Europe IoT Fleet Management Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 54

7 South America IoT Fleet Management Development Status and Outlook 56

7.1 South America IoT Fleet Management Market Size (2012-2017) 56

7.2 South America IoT Fleet Management Market Size and Market Share by Fleet Type (2012-2017) 57

7.3 South America IoT Fleet Management Market Size by Application (2012-2017) 58

Continued…….

