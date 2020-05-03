IoT Engineering Services Market 2019 Overview By ARICENT, WIPRO, CAPGEMINI, IBM, TCS, HAPPIEST MINDS, INFOSYS, COGNIZANT, EINFOCHIPS, RAPIDVALUE, TECH MAHINDRA, PRODAPT SOLUTIONS

According to ORBIS RESEARCH industry statistics, The “Global IoT Engineering Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”. In this Research Report offers primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Types, Products, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2025.

In 2018, the Global IoT Engineering Services Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The market is said to be driven by the growing need for reduced system troubleshooting and enhanced operational efficiency, the increasing requirement of risk mitigation to minimize the data loss, the increasing adoption of micro services, and the accelerating Social, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC)technologies.

Industrial manufacturing vertical is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global IoT Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IoT Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ARICENT

WIPRO

CAPGEMINI

IBM

TCS

HAPPIEST MINDS

INFOSYS

COGNIZANT

EINFOCHIPS

RAPIDVALUE

TECH MAHINDRA

PRODAPT SOLUTIONS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Product Engineering

Cloud & Platform Engineering

UI/UX Design

Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical

Transportation And Logistics

IT, Communication

Industrial Production

Energy, Utilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IoT Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IoT Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

