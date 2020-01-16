Ionic Exchange Based Liquid Nuclear Waste Treatment Market Estimated to Reach US$ 2,276.9 Mn by 2025: Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled “Ionic Exchange based Liquid Nuclear Waste Treatment Market (Ionic Exchange Processing: Inorganic Natural Ion Exchangers, Organic Natural Ion Exchangers, Synthetic Inorganic Ion Exchangers, Synthetic Organic Ion Exchangers, Modified Natural Ion Exchangers, And Others; Liquid Waste Type: Low Level Waste, Intermediate Level Waste, And High Level Waste; Liquid Waste Source: Boiling Water Reactors, Gas-Cooled Reactors, Pressurized Water Reactors, Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors, And Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025”. According to the report, the global ionic exchange based liquid nuclear waste treatment market was valued at US$ 803.8 Mn in 2016 and is estimated to reach US$ 2,276.9 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.1% between 2017 and 2025.

Liquid nuclear waste from nuclear reactors needs intensive treatment before its storage and disposal into the environment. Liquid nuclear waste can be categorized into three segments: high level liquid nuclear waste, low level liquid nuclear waste, and intermediate level liquid nuclear waste. High level liquid nuclear waste have highest radioactivity and these are stored separately in the water ponds for the natural reduction of its radioactivity. After the reduction in the radioactivity high level radioactive liquid waste is treated through ionic exchange based liquid nuclear waste treatment methods. Ionic resins are used in exchangers which plays a major role in filtering out radioactive nucleoids from the waste water stream. Most of the ionic resins are recyclable and can be used over long period of time for the treatment of liquid nuclear waste.

Get Sample PDF Report Brochure: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28082

There are mainly five types of ionic exchangers that are utilized around the globe for the treatment of the liquid nuclear waste. Inorganic natural ion exchangers, organic natural ionic exchangers, synthetic inorganic ionic exchangers, synthetic organic ionic exchangers, and modified natural ionic exchangers. Among different types of ionic exchangers, majority of the liquid radioactive waste is treated by inorganic natural ionic exchangers. Others ionic exchangers such as organic natural ionic exchangers, synthetic inorganic ionic exchangers, synthetic organic ionic exchangers, and modified natural ionic exchangers are also employed.

Liquid radioactive waste are generated from the nuclear reactors. Mainly water or gas is used as a heat transfer agent in the nuclear reactors. The circulation water inside and outside of the reactor needs to be treated on regular basis to prevent the increase in radioactivity around the reactor chamber and to maintain the heat transfer property of the reactor water. Most of the countries have pressurized water reactors, followed by boiling water reactors, pressurized heavy water reactors, and gas cooled reactors.

There are several factors that have driven the market for ionic treatment of liquid nuclear waste around the globe. Growing nuclear power construction projects around the globe to replenish increasing electricity demands accelerated by the developing economies of Asia Pacific and growing numbers of nuclear reactor decommissioning projects in Europe and North America would also drive the market for ionic exchange based liquid nuclear waste treatment market. Cheap and sustainable electricity from nuclear plants is also attracting many countries to construct nuclear power plants to tackle their growing electricity demands.

High risk of accidents during natural disaster, high capital costs requirement for the construction of nuclear power plants & waste treatment facilities, and growing popularity of solar and wind energy for electricity generation around the world are the major restraints that would hamper the growth of the ionic exchanged based liquid nuclear waste treatment market around the globe.

Nuclear Waste Management Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/nuclear-waste-management-market.html

Major players in the Ionic Exchange based liquid nuclear waste treatment market include Areva SA, Bechtel Corporation, Augean PLC, SRCL Limited, Fluor Corporation, and Svensk Kärnbränslehantering AB.