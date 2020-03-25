IOL Delivery Systems Market Growth & Revenue Opportunities 2018: Analysis & Growth By 2028

IOL Delivery Systems Market: Introduction

Ease and efficiency for surgeons and patients during surgery are key to achieving the superior outcome. New advanced devices in the medical industry are expected to improve the procedure and diminish surgical time. IOL delivery systems are the safer, simple, effective and advanced delivery systems for intraocular lens (IOL) delivery system. IOL delivery systems are beneficial for the cataract surgery by simplifying surgical procedure in less time. IOL delivery systems are designed to deliver intraocular lens (IOL) directly into eyes of cataract surgery patient. The intraocular lens is implanted in the eyes as the treatment for cataract and myopia.

IOL delivery systems are designed for single-handed delivery of the IOL for wound assisted IOL insertion. Preloaded IOL delivery systems reduce total case time and device preparation time by eliminating manual loading of the IOL. IOL delivery systems offer cataract surgeons control in the palm of their hands by offering implanting options by the two-handed screw or the one-handed technique. The demand for IOL delivery systems is expected to surge in forecast period as increasing annual IOL implantation rate and ease of advancement in technology.

IOL Delivery Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing prevalence of cataract is expected to be a major factor driving the growth of the IOL delivery systems market over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cataract is responsible for 51% of worldwide blindness. According to Center of Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 20.5 million people in the U.S., aged 40 years and older have cataract in one or both eyes and 6.1 million had their lens removed operatively.

Changing lifestyles, high usage of the computer, increasing eye problems with age are attributed to boosting the demand for the IOL Delivery Systems. Increasing aging population will double the prevalence of cataract and increase the demand for cataract surgery. Increasing government screening programs & camps and growing awareness among people about eye-related problems are spurring the demand for IOL delivery systems. The cumulative demand for new technologies devices among surgeons is another major factor expected to drive the IOL delivery systems market. However, low awareness in the rural region regarding eye-related problems are expected to hamper the growth of the IOL delivery systems market.

IOL Delivery Systems Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, the global IOL delivery systems market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global IOL delivery systems market is segmented as:

Preloaded IOL delivery systems

Non-Preloaded IOL delivery systems

Based on end user, the global IOL delivery systems market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

IOL Delivery Systems Market: Overview

The global market for IOL delivery systems is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. Preloaded IOL delivery systems are expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the IOL delivery systems market. Presently, preloaded IOL delivery systems are in the demand among surgeons due to ease of IOL loading over manual loading. The hospitals end user is expected to contribute a high share in the global IOL delivery systems market.

IOL Delivery Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global IOL delivery systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant market in the global IOL delivery systems market owing to high healthcare expenditure and awareness regarding healthcare problems. Europe is expected to have the second-largest share in the global IOL delivery systems market throughout the forecast period due to the huge adoption of new technologies among surgeons. The IOL delivery systems market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR, due to increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing healthcare facilities. India is the fastest growing country in the Asia Pacific IOL delivery systems market due to increasing eye screening and surgery programs by the government. Japan is expected to represent a significant share in global IOL delivery systems market due to strong reimbursement policies and increasing aging population.

IOL Delivery Systems Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players operating in the global IOL delivery systems market are Novartis International AG, Hoya Surgical Optics Inc., AST Products Inc., Rayner Surgical Group Limited, Johnson & Johnson, Medline Industries, Inc., and others.