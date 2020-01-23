Investment Management Software Market: Moving Towards a Brighter Future

Investment management solutions are designed to help investors or owners to recognize, manage, and communicate the performance and risks of assets and related investments. As an alternative to spending time pursuing data and manually creating reports, fund managers, owners, and operators can focus on maximizing performance. Managing investments, assessing risks and exposure, and then consolidating the information and sharing it with investors, board members, or other stakeholders requires an optimized software. Investment management software offers new investors more visibility in their investments by providing on-demand access to reports through an investor portal. Thus, investment management software helps in improving decision making by offering real-time investment management analytics. Such software helps in data management, improves operational efficiency, and ensures compliance and audibility. Such software is accessible on various platforms including Mac, Windows, Linux/Unix, Web based, and others. Furthermore, trading data capacity is expected to grow by 60% each year and alternative investments to outgrow most of incremental salary revenue creating opportunities for software managing investments. Real estate managers or owners utilize investment portfolio present on investor portals to obtain deep analysis of assets and wealth in order to undertake the right investments.

The investment management software market can be segmented based on application, service, deployment model, end user, and geography. On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into asset management, wealth management, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, personal banking, insurance investment management and others. The market on the basis of deployment model can be segmented into on-premise and cloud based. In terms of end user, the market is segmented into commercial and individuals. Commercial segment can be further bifurcated into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

Geographical segmentation of the investment management software market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The U.S. is expected to face remarkable growth during the forecast period due to technological advancements in the region along with the increasing cloud adoption technologies by enterprises. Major factors driving this market are the rising investment management software demand owing to the need for reliable and efficient processing of investment related data along with the growing need for efficient asset management in different organizations. Moreover, increasing regulatory requirements such as MiFID II, Retail Distribution Review (RDR) and others are becoming significant gradually. Institutional and private investors need quick and accurate monitoring of investments with transparency which is contributing prominently to the growth of the market. In addition, there is an upsurge in the demand for investment management software from emerging economies in order to achieve compliance and auditable assets.

Changing customer preferences in the investment industry is anticipated to hamper the growth of standalone investment management software. Furthermore, different operating models being adopted by companies are creating difficulties in deploying investment management software in such unstable economic environment. Furthermore, adherence to certain rules and regulations along with currency fluctuations in different regions are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Thus, shifting customer preferences, and stringent regulations are expected to adversely affect the investment management software market during the forecast period.

Integrated investment management solutions offers high quality data, regulatory compliance, automation, customized reporting, and support management of all asset classes in the organization. Key players in the investment management software market are eFront, Elysys, Quant IX Software, TransparenTech, Riskturn, SoftTarget, PortfolioShop, Beiley Software, Quicken, SAGE, Riskturn, QED Financial Systems, inStream Solutions, MilesSoftware, ProTrak International, OWL Software, Macroaxis, SimCorp, and Profile Software. Key players are focusing on improving their client base by adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, and research and development to gain competitive advantage in the global market.

