Investment Management Software Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth | Misys SS&C Tech SimCorp Eze Software

This report studies the Investment Management Software market, investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities.

Investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities. And the Investment management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Investment management software is mainly used for three applications: SME, Large Enterprise, Personal Use, Others. And Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 92% of the global total in 2016.

The global Investment management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Investment management software sales will reach about 2392 Million USD in 2017 from 1214 Million USD in 2013 all around the world.

This report focuses on the global Investment Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Misys

SS&C Tech

SimCorp

Eze Software

eFront

Macroaxis

Dynamo Software

Elysys

S.A.G.E.

TransparenTech

Riskturn

SoftTarget

ProTrak International

PortfolioShop

Beiley Software

Quant IX Software

Quicken

OWL Software

Vestserve

APEXSOFT

Avantech Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

SME

Large Enterprise

Personal Use

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Investment Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Investment Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Investment Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

