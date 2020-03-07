Inverted Pouch Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

Cut throat competition among the packaging manufacturers has led to innovative packaging solutions being introduced in the market. Inverted pouches find their maximum applicability across the food end use industry where the pouches are being used to keep food fresh for a longer period of time at all stages of the supply chain.

Food industry being the largest consumer of packaging is opting for packaging formats that not only revitalize their signature brands but also differentiates the product from their competitors. Also, nations such as the United States is witnessing a strong rise in the millennial consumers which has significantly contributed to new buying habits along with strong brand preference.

Millennial belong to a consumer group who make value driven purchase decisions and are also willing to pay a premium for it. They also expect the retailers and brand owners to be consumer smart which is directly compelling the packaging manufacturers to manufacture intelligent packaging solutions.

North America is expected to lead the global inverted pouch market. The U.S. alone accounts for a market share of 19% in the global flexible packaging market. This further propels the growth of the market in the North American region. Furthermore, there is a high density of inverted pouch manufacturers in the region.

APAC inverted pouch market on the other hand is expected to witness growth at the highest CAGR with growth mainly concentrated in economies such as India and China.

Key players operating in the inverted pouch market are Aptar Group, Inc., Glenroy, Inc., Polymer Packaging, Inc., and Taipak Enterprises Ltd. The key strategy of the players operating in the inverted pouch market basically lies in manufacturing packaging type which is a win-win format for both the consumers as well as the brand owners.