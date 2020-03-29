Intravenous Immunoglobulin (Ivlg) Market Future Demand And Leading Players Explored In Latest Research 2019-2023

The Research Report Highlights The Reasons Liable For The Disparities In The Market And Investigates Them Methodically. The Intravenous Immunoglobulin (Ivlg) Market Effect Factors Have Also Been Discussed In The Report. It Further Provides Data On The Market Shares, Strategies, And Manufacturing Cost Structure Along With Distributors List.

Market Analysis

The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVlg) market is poised to touch USD 8337.2 million at 5.9% CAGR over the predicted years (2017-2023).

Immunoglobins are antibodies which are produced naturally by the immune system that helps in fighting disease and infection. IVIg or intravenous immunoglobulin is a treatment which combines immunoglobins that different people donate and is provided through a drip for treating various conditions including inflammatory conditions and immune deficiency disorders. It finds application in different fields including rheumatology, ophthalmology, nephrology, dermatology, neurology, immunology and hematology.

There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin market. These factors as per the MRFR (Market Research Future) report include rising occurrence of immunodeficiency diseases, growing geriatric population, increasing use of IVIG for various disease treatments, increasing utilization of off-label indications, growing number of hemophilic patients, enhanced purification techniques, improved technologies related to immunoglobulin production, and surge in occurrence of diseases namely hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy and others.

On the contrary, danger of side effects, strict regulations laid down by the government towards the utilization of intravenous immunoglobulin products and high treatment costs is likely to impede the growth of the intravenous immunoglobulin market over the predicted years. Most patients cannot afford this treatment owing to its soaring cost. Some of the side effects of undergoing the intravenous immunoglobulin treatment include abdominal pains, cough, high blood pressure, itching, fast heart rate, vomiting, nausea, fever, dizziness, migraine and headache.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the intravenous immunoglobulin market include

Shire (Republic of Ireland),

Octapharma (Switzerland),

Kedrion S.p.A (US),

Grifols Inc. (Spain),

CSL Behring (US),

China Biologic Products, Inc. (China) and others …

Industry Analysis

April 2019- FDA has approved ASCENIV, a new intravenous immune globulin for treating Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency Diseases (PI or PIDD) in adolescents and adults aged 12 to 17 years.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a broad segmental analysis of the intravenous immunoglobulin market on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, the intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into IgA, IgD, IgE and IgG. IgA is further segmented into IgA1 and IgA2.

Based on application, the intravenous immunoglobulin market is segmented into CIPD (Monophasic, Recurrent, Progressive), Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, Hypogammaglobulinemia (AGM1, AGM2, AGM3, AGM4, AGM5 and AGM6), Immunodeficiency diseases (severe combined immunodeficiency, common variable immunodeficiency, x-linked agammaglobulinemia), Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (unknown (idiopathic), complement deficiencies, defective phagocytes, combination B cell and T cell deficiencies, T cell deficiencies and B cell deficiencies (antibody)), Myasthenia Gravis (transient neonatal myasthenia gravis, congenital myasthenia gravis, ocular myasthenia gravis, and generalized myasthenia, Guillain-Barre syndrome (acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy, acute motor axonal neuropathy, miller fisher syndrome, and acute inflammatory demyelinating polyradiculoneuropathy), Kawasaki disease and ITP (chronic and acute). Of these, hypogammaglobulinemia is expected to have the highest share in the market and also maintain its dominance over the predicted years.

Regional Analysis

By region, the intravenous immunoglobulin market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America will govern the market over the predicted years owing to growing awareness of products used for treating immunodeficiency diseases, growing inclination of clinicians for such therapies as well as growing expenditure on healthcare. Besides, rising geriatric population susceptible to chronic diseases and changing lifestyle and growing occurrence of PID are also contributing to the growth of the market in this region. In Europe, the intravenous immunoglobulin market will have the second major share.

The intravenous immunoglobulin market in the APAC region is predicted to have a lucrative growth over the predicted years owing to potential opportunities to adopt therapies that are immunoglobulin based to treat primary immune deficiencies, increasing awareness about intravenous immunoglobulin and increasing geriatric population. On the other hand, the intravenous immunoglobulin market in the Middle East and Africa will have a steady growth over the predicted years owing to less awareness regarding such treatment and therapies.

