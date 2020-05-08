Intravascular Temperature Management Market Size will Grow at a Robust Pace through 2026

Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market: Overview

Intravascular temperature management is a type of targeted temperature management that employs a variety of cooling medical devices for patients in out-of-hospital settings. The management system has gained some traction in the healthcare sector especially in acute care, perioperative care, and new born care. Their use has gained popularity in various types of patient cohorts, more notably out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. Intravascular temperature management is crucial in post-operative and pre-hypothermia complications, and also in various surgical processes as an infection-prevention mechanism.

Growing public awareness about the role of intravascular temperature management in reducing the morbidity and mortality of hospitalized patients, world over, underpins the evolution of the market. Key end users are hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

The report on the global intravascular temperature management market takes a closer look at the current outlook and the emerging growth dynamics. The study offers insights on promising avenues and changing competitive landscape, which will help stakeholders and policymakers to assess the direction of future evolution trajectories during 2018–2026.

Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising incidence of cardiac arrests and chronic diseases is a key factor bolstering the need for targeted temperature management in patient populations. The growing acceptance of intravascular temperature management for patient warming and cooling systems in the healthcare sector across the world is catalyzing the demand. Nervous system diseases that need intravascular temperature management have been witnessing growing prevalence in recent years. The demand is also bolstered by the rising application in various surgeries. The market is also fueled by the rising effectiveness of the use of intravascular temperature management systems in chronic cardiac conditions. Moreover, intravascular temperature management has also proved to be helpful in reducing the mortality from severe heart strokes.

Recent technological advances made in cooling systems have also catalyzed the rapid growth of the intravascular temperature management systems market. Contemporary intravascular temperature management systems have been found to be useful in maintaining the core body temperature of critically ill patients. A number of clinical studies made in recent years have stressed on the effectiveness of intravascular temperature management systems as patient cooling devices with good clinical outcomes.

Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market: Regional Outlook

Some of the broad regional markets for intravascular temperature management are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is expected to be potentially lucrative market till at least 2026. The growth has been propelled by substantial technological advancements in devices, presence of robust healthcare infrastructure, and rapidly rising prevalence of neurological disorders. Asia Pacific is expected to show a promising growth potential during the assessment period. The substantial demand for intravascular temperature management systems in the region can be attributed to rising surgical procedures and prevalence of chronic conditions, especially in geriatric populations. The regional market will also make attractive strides in the coming years helped by vast improvements made in healthcare infrastructures and growing patient awareness in emerging economies.

Global Intravascular Temperature Management Market: Companies Mentioned in Report

The study takes a closer look at the strategic dynamics prevailing among top players in the intravascular temperature management market, product development initiatives by various manufacturers, and their investment profiles. Some of the prominent players covered in the report are The Surgical Company, Geratherm Medical AG, Biegler GmbH, Belmont Instrument Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, 3M, and Stryker.

