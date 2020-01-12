Intraoral Scanners Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

The end users in intraoral scanners market include hospitals and dental clinics. The demand for intraoral scanners in dental clinics is expected to witness fastest growth, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, attributable to the increase in number of dental clinics as well as dentists doing private practice, globally.

The APAC intraoral scanners industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, due to higher prevalence of dental problems, and aging population in the region. The growth of the APAC market is supported by rise in healthcare expenditure, strengthening economic condition, and growing pool of dental clinics and practitioners in various APAC countries such as China, Japan, and India. Further, rising awareness among general population about dental problems and the importance of their treatment is another key factor supporting the market demand in the region.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/intraoral-scanners-market/report-sample

Globally, key players in the intraoral scanners industry are developing and launching products that are equipped with latest advanced technology and offer various benefits such as enhanced functionality and portability to gain a larger market share. For instance, in March 2017, 3Shape A/S launched the TRIOS 3 Wireless – a wireless version of its TRIOS intraoral scanner. The 3Shape TRIOS 3 Wireless could connect cordlessly to laptops and the TRIOS cart and has three rechargeable batteries.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=intraoral-scanners-market

In October 2016, 3M Company launched a tablet-based mobile intraoral scanner known as the 3M Mobile True Definition Scanner. The product is compact, with ergonomic design similar to rechargeable tablets that patients and clinicians could use in their daily lives, allowing clinicians to move freely between operatories without power cords or carts.

Some of the other key players operating in the intraoral scanners market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Align Technology Inc., Carestream Health Inc., 3DISC, Densys3D Ltd., The Straumann Group, Planmeca Oy, and Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook