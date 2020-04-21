Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment by 2027

Intraoperative radiation therapy systems (IORT) used to destroy the microscopic tumor cells after surgery, intraoperative radiation therapy delivers a concentrated dose of radiation to a tumor site immediately after a tumor is removed. Because of differential radiation or intrabeam properties, the spectrum is used to identify the microbial composition inside the cells. IORT is the application of therapeutic stages of radiation to the tumor site. IORT is regularly a segment in the multidisciplinary treatment of privately progressed and repetitive disease, in the mix with outer beam radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery. As a developing pattern as of late, IORT can likewise be utilized as a part of prior stage diseases, for example, breast cancer growth and prostate cancer. Few advantages of IORT includes: IORT can deliver maximum effect with a comparable dose of radiation in a single treatment session, IORT Spares healthy tissues and other surrounding organs, also IORT helps in reducing the treatment period within a very short span of time. Intraoperative radiation therapy systems minimizes procedural complications and also prevent further complications while taking radiation therapies in future. It is considered to be boost for traditional radiation patients after they have recovered from the surgical procedure after the whole treatment cycle.

Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of cancer (prostate cancer, breast cancer and others) along with the lifestyle patterns and growing matured population drives the intraoperative radiation therapy systems market. Traditionally available intraoperative radiation therapy systems have fundamental limitations that do not allow complete and detailed evaluation of tumor cells. Because of these limitations, the risk of cancer or other malignancy related issues is rising. But newly available radiation techniques enable accurate assessment of cancer cell characteristics, and reliable identification of cancerous cells. Along with these, increasing demand due to limited manufacturers for intraoperative radiation therapy systems drives the market. Increasing morbidity and mortality due to a cancer is also another factor driving towards the rapid advancement of technology. All these factors are contributing to the robust growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy systems market. In the IORT treatment procedure, by using low energy x-rays radiation can be given with a high dose (for e.g. radiation with intrabeam), exactly into the tumor or unswervingly subsequently resection to the tumor bed, driving the overall growth of the market. The advanced products from top manufacturers empowers an individual treatment ensuring that skin and more profound structures are ensured and a shorter length of the radiation treatment contrasted with external beam radiation therapy treatment. Lack of consciousness about the intraoperative radiation therapy systems, cost structure and IORT systems does not get full-scale acceptances among the physicians and healthcare professionals due to ease of use, which acts as a restraint on the growth of the market. Intraoperative radiation therapy systems still considered as a novel technology for which reimbursements are not available completely which act as a restraint to the overall growth of the market.

Intraoperative radiation therapy systems Market: Segmentation: Segmentation based on Disease Indication:

Brain Tumors

Breast Cancer

Gastrointestinal Tumors

Head & Neck Tumors

Skin Cancer

Spinal Metastases

Others

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory & Surgical Centers

Others

Intraoperative radiation therapy systems Market: Market Overview

Intraoperative radiation therapy systems market has observed a burgeoning growth due to preventive measures of healthcare systems and governments.The companies are mainly focusing on compliance with environmental laws and regulations of medical devices even though it could be expensive because failure to comply with these laws and regulations could subject to the significant liability of intraoperative radiation therapy systems. R&D efforts are focused mainly on improving on this system and investing in clinical studies to further demonstrate the effectiveness of intraoperative radiation therapy systems over the available traditional systems. Because intraoperative radiation therapy systems is new technology, many companies are focusing on extensive sales force and marketing. The future is expected with double CAGR during the forecast period.

Intraoperative radiation therapy systems Market: Region-Wise Overview

The global intraoperative radiation therapy systems market segmented into following regions North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa; Latin America. North America is dominating in the global market due to the high presence of key players. Mainly the US occupies the significant share in North America due to increased awareness and reports for breast cancer incidences. It is followed by the Europe and Asia-pacific regions due to increased acceptance of the intraoperative radiation therapy systems. The growth in the Middle East and Africa is low when compared to the developing countries due to less availability and acceptability of this systems.

Intraoperative radiation therapy systems Market: Key Participants

The key participants in the intraoperative radiation therapy systems market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, IntraOp Medical, Inc. iCAD, Inc. etc. The companies are mainly focusing on the strong line of distribution channels and marketing to increase the awareness about the intraoperative radiation therapy systems. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.