Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Studied in Detail by Focusing on Product Type, Test Type, Application, and Competitive Landscape

In terms of product and services, the intraoperative neuromonitoring market has been categorized into systems, instruments, and accessories. The systems segment was the largest contributor to the global market, with more than 45% share in 2016.

The global intraoperative neuromonitoring market for brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs) is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand, registering a CAGR in of around 8% during the forecast period. The other IONM modalities include somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEPs), motor evoked potentials (MEPs), electromyography (EMG), electroencephalography (EEG), and visual evoked potentials (VEPs).

The IONM applications involve spinal surgery, neurosurgery, vascular surgery, ENT surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgeries. Among the available applications of IONM, orthopedic surgery is estimated to witness the fastest growth in demand at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. By end user, the intraoperative neuromonitoring market is led by hospitals contributing more than $2 billion in 2016. The large number of hospitals is the major factor to its large share in the market.

Key players in the intraoperative neuromonitoring industry are launching advanced products, to gain a larger market share. For instance, in February 2016, Nihon Kohden Corporation launched Neuromaster MEE-2000A, an IONM system, used in spine, neurology, vascular orthopedic, and otolaryngologic procedures. Similarly, in October 2016, Modberg Research Inc., launched CNS 300 monitor with wide screen display, high resolution, and advanced ICU amplifier.

Some of the other key players operating in the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market are Accurate Monitoring LLC, Computational Diagnostics, Inc., IntraNerve, LLC, Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Medtronic plc, and SpecialtyCare.

